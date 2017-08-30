Here's Proof Your Favorite Pound Cake Can Be Enjoyed Any Time of Day

By Mary Shannon Wells
Credit: Skyler Burt; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Karen Rankin

There aren't many holiday gatherings, church potlucks, or luncheons in the South that don't have a pound cake sitting on the dessert table. Pound cakes are a beloved Southern dessert because they're easy to make and simply delicious. Although pound cakes are staples, different varieties can be enjoyed any time of day. From old-fashioned and classic to the more interesting like lemon-vanilla pound cake with lavender glaze, we've got the best pound cake recipes. Some of these pound cake recipes, like sour cream pound cake could easily satisfy a sweet tooth at breakfast. Other pound cake recipes, like cream cheese or our million dollar pound cake, can be enjoyed any hour with some fresh fruit and a little whipped cream. We know that pound cake was first intended as a dessert, so all of the recipes we've gathered would be perfect desserts to serve when company comes a calling. But you don't need an excuse to eat dessert first (or first thing in the morning) with these amazing pound cake recipes.

Sour Cream Pound Cake

Recipe: Sour Cream Pound Cake

Sweet peaches or berries pair well with this rich treat that we'd like to have at the start or end of the day.

Classic Southern Pound Cake

Credit: Skyler Burt; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Classic Southern Pound Cake

Southern classics earn the title for a reason, and this classic Southern pound cake is very deserving of it.

Million Dollar Pound Cake

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Million Dollar Pound Cake

This million dollar recipe only calls for seven ingredients that you probably already have, so why not make a pound cake today?

Sweet Potato Pound Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Sweet Potato Pound Cake

Leftover sweet potatoes after making the sweet potato casserole for Thanksgiving dinner? Here's what to do with them.

Cream Cheese Pound Cake

Credit: Hector M Sanchez

Recipe: Cream Cheese Pound Cake

This cream cheese pound cake is so rich and delicious, we could have a slice in the morning with fruit and coffee or after dinner with a scoop of homemade ice cream.

Lemon-Vanilla Pound Cake with Lavender Glaze

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Lemon-Vanilla Pound Cake with Lavender Glaze

This garnished pound cake or some pound cake cupcakes would make your luncheon or shower's spread even more beautiful.

