Mini Cake Pans Every Southern Baker Should Own
If you're looking for a fun twist on your favorite cake recipe, why not make it mini? Serving individual desserts at your next dinner or holiday celebration is a great way to make the event more personalized. We've gathered all of our favorite mini cake pans so you can choose the perfect one to complement your kitchen. Whether you're looking for uniquely-shaped pans or simple multi-tier pans, there's an ideal selection for everyone. Once you've looked through the mini pound cake pans, be sure to check out some of our favorite cake recipes that are sure to impress even the pickiest dessert connoisseur. Not in the mood for cake? No problem. Try a mini brownie pan or bread loaf pan for a different option. Sift through these mini cake pans and create a sweet masterpiece just as adorable as it is delicious. And don't forget to drizzle it with your favorite homemade icing.
Mini Springform Pan Set
BUY IT: $16.99, amazon.com
This mini, 4-piece set is perfect for making cheesecake, pizza, and quiche.
Wilton Aluminum Round Cake Pan Set
BUY IT: $34.99; amazon.com
Amazon's choice for mini cake pans, this set comes in a wide selection of shapes and sizes.
USA Pan Bakeware Mini Round Cake
BUY IT: $22.99; amazon.com
This mini cake pan doubles as a cinnamon roll baking sheet - it's the best of both worlds.
Mini Fluted Tube Pan
BUY IT: $10.17; amazon.com
Perfect for making mini pound cakes, this fluted tube pan is quite inexpensive considering the excellent reviews.
Metallic Multi Tier Cake Pan
BUY IT: $24.99; amazon.com
Create beautiful mini layer cakes with these easy-to-manage cake pan.
Mini Angel Food Cake Pans
BUY IT: $10.98; amazon.com
Use these mini cake pans to bake individual desserts for baby showers, birthday parties, and anniversaries.
Nordic Ware 70th Anniversary Cakelet Plaque
BUY IT: $39.95; williams-sonoma.com
This baking sheet makes 6 mini cakes that are stunningly unique. They are sure to be the star of your dessert table.
Mini Loaf Pan Plaque
BUY IT: $39.95; williams-sonoma.com
This baking pan makes miniature bread loafs just right for serving with meals or adding to gift baskets.
Mini Heritage Bundt Cake Pan
BUY IT: $39.95; williams-sonoma.com
The sweeping curve design on this mini bundt pan makes cakes that look gorgeous drizzled with glaze or sprinkled with powdered sugar.
Brownie Bowl Ice Cream Pan
BUY IT: $39.95; williams-sonoma.com
The only thing better than a classic brownie is one that doubles as its own bowl and is filled with ice cream.
Premier Gold Bundt Pan
BUY IT: $49.99; bedbathandbeyond.com
The premier gold bundt pan comes with a lifetime warranty to ensure you'll never have to go without a mini cake pan.
Mini Ball Cake Pan
BUY IT: $13.99; bedbathandbeyond.com
Use this cake pan to create scrumptious, mini cake balls at your next dinner party or holiday celebration.