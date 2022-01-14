How to Frost a Ruffle Cake That Looks Store-Bought
There is nothing we love more than a stunning layer cake. When it comes to cake decorating, we firmly believe that you can achieve bakery-quality results at home—all it takes is a bit of practice. In our Test Kitchen, we're constantly experimenting with new frosting techniques, streamlining the tools and supplies necessary to make these designs achievable in your home kitchen. Today, we're giving you the lowdown on how to frost a ruffle cake.
If you're new to cake decorating, start off with a simple frosting design, like our smooth-sided frosting technique. From there, you can expand into slightly more complicated cake frosting techniques, like this ruffle cake pattern.
Look to our Red Velvet Cake with White Chocolate Cream Cheese Frosting if you'd like the ideal base for your ruffle design. Then, instead of a traditional crumb coat, we make a spiral pattern in the first layer of frosting, which creates a texture for the ruffles to cling to. From there, a Wilton 104 petal tip creates pretty ruffles as you turn the cake while piping a ring along its sides. Moving the bag up and down slightly creates the ruffled effect.
This ruffle cake will look gorgeous as the centerpiece of any dessert spread. And when all the party guests ask where you bought such a pretty cake, you can tell them with pride: "I made it myself."
Step 1
Using an offset spatula, spread a thin, smooth layer of frosting over the entire cake. Starting with the outer edge of the top layer, press spatula down while spinning cake, making a spiral. Remove cake plate with cake, and chill until frosting is firm and set, about 30 minutes.
Step 2
Place remaining frosting in a piping bag fitted with a Wilton 104 petal tip. Hold the bag with the pointed end of the tip facing up. Starting at the top of one side of the cake, turn cake while piping a ring, gently moving the piping bag up and down slightly to create a ruffled effect.
Step 3
Repeat process a bit lower on cake, overlapping each previous ring slightly until you reach the bottom of the cake.