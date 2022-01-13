How to Frost a Rose Cake Like a Professional Baker
Here at Southern Living, we absolutely adore layer cakes—especially when they're decorated to look like a blooming rose. Would you believe us if we told you that this stunning design is achievable in your home kitchen? Yes, that's right: using only a piping bag, you can execute this beautiful floral design at home—no special equipment required. Our Test Kitchen Professionals are breaking the whole process down, helping you build the layer cake of your garden party dreams.
Though it is fairly simple, this floral frosting technique is not recommended for cake-decorating novices (beginners should start with our smooth-sided frosting technique). For this particular design, it's crucial that you have a Wilton 127D petal tip, which creates the rose-like ripples that adorn the sides and top of this cake.
Look to our White Cake with Berry-Swiss Meringue Buttercream Frosting if you'd like to start your cake from scratch. Once you've got your cake and frosting prepared, pipe the top of this cake first. Then move to the sides, lengthening the stroke of your arches as you work your way to the bottom of the cake. With this simple, but highly effective frosting technique, your layer cake is about to look picture-perfect. Here's how to frost a rose cake.
Step 1
Frost the layers, sides, and top of the cake as directed, using about 3¾ cups of frosting. Place remaining frosting (about 3¾ cups) into a piping bag (or large ziplock bag with one corner snipped off) fitted with a Wilton 127D petal tip. Hold the bag so the tip is straight up and down with the pointed end facing up. Starting at the center of the top of the cake, pipe a small cone-like shape.
Step 2
Pipe small arching lines around the center cone. Lengthen the arching lines as you work your way toward the top edge of the cake.
Step 3
Once you've reached the sides of the cake, make two-inch arches with the pointed end of the tip facing up, working your way around the sides of the cake from the top to the bottom to finish the "rose."