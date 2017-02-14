21 Cake Ideas for Your Grandmother's Birthday Party

Nothing says quality time like a box-full of recipes, a cloud of flour, and grandma by your side. Though many a Southern grandmother is gifted in the kitchen, we all have our own favorite recipes and memories from sun-filled Sundays learning to bake with the most patient of ladies. After all of those hours spent in the kitchen, it's finally your time to shine.

Make grandma proud (and prove the baking gene is safe for another generation) by serving the perfect, homemade cake at her birthday bash. Whether you've collected your own box of handwritten favorites by now or not, we've got you covered. Shower your grandmother with love this birthday with one of our favorite, homemade cake recipes.