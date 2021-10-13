Fall Coffee Cakes That Offer Comfort and Sweetness In a Single Bite
We think cake for breakfast is always a good idea, but it's the thought of curling up on the couch with one of our best fall breakfast coffee cakes, a cup of joe, and good company on a brisk fall morning that sounds extra enticing. It must be the association of warm spices in a traditional Cinnamon Coffee Cake that makes us crave the treat even more during the autumn months. We rounded up our most comforting recipes to help end your search for the perfect companion to your morning cup. Serve these fall coffee cakes by themselves as a delicious snack for your afternoon chat, or pair them with a savory breakfast casserole for the ultimate morning spread. We've included simple go-to cakes like an Applesauce Cake and more decadent confections like our Caramel Apple Coffee Cake. We hope this list helps you find a new family-favorite, the breakfast equivalent of a warm, spiced hug.
Cinnamon Upside-Down Coffee Cake
This gooey coffee cake is straight out of our 1980s recipe archives. Complete proof that a decadent pastry never goes out of style.
Cranberry-Pecan Coffee Cake
Serve this coffee cake alongside your favorite savory breakfast bake and watch your guests' eyes widen in excitement. The vibrant cranberry center is just too delicious to resist.
Cinnamon Coffee Cake
You can always count on this classic recipe to make you the star of the book club or neighborhood block party.
Caramel Apple Coffee Cake
A layer of Granny Smith apples and streusel top this coffee cake. Drizzle on caramel sauce for treat that's almost too pretty to eat.
Applesauce Cake
As its name suggests, this cake uses a significant amount of applesauce to create a moist, sweet cake that's like the texture of pumpkin bread.
Auntie's Apple Cake
You'll want to add this cake to your recipe box. The pecans and decadent praline-like icing send this confection over the top.
Cranberry-Apple-Pumpkin Bundt
You may have never expected these flavors together but they're the best that the season has to offer.
Apple Butter Pecan Quick Bread
Your guests will be amazed at how much flavor is packed into this simple quick bread recipe. The apple butter gives the bread extra moisture, which results in a cake-like texture. If you don't have time to make homemade apple butter, you can always use a trusty store-bought version.
Texas Pecan Cake
Some may consider this cake too dense to ever be a breakfast bake, but we'd argue that the nuts and fruit make this a delicious and nutritious companion for our morning cup of joe.
Pecan Spice Cake with Caramel Rum Glaze
The caramel rum glaze on this cake is sure to put a little pep in your step.
Pumpkin-Spice Bundt with Brown Sugar Icing and Candied Pecans Recipe
They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day and this recipe takes the cake on presentation points.