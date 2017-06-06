How to Make the Best Eggnog Cake Recipe
Combining our favorite holiday drink with dessert? Genius.
Eggnog: creamy, festive, and delightful. Cake: delicious anyway but vastly improved by the addition of eggnog. I don't know the provenance of eggnog cake, so I can't thank the genius who said, "hey, let's make this a thing," but I can walk you through some tips on achieving your best eggnog cake recipe.
We may be biased, but we're rather partial to this recipe for an eggnog poundcake. If there's anything more lovely than cake, I think it must be poundcake, so I'm having a really hard time sitting here instead of rushing out to buy the ingredients. That's the lovely thing about this recipe: it starts with a simple pound cake mix, and only requires the addition of a few eggs, some spices, and, of course, eggnog. (The best part is that it doesn't require too much eggnog, which means that there will be plenty left over to drink while the cake bakes.) Don't be tempted to use ground nutmeg; buy it fresh and use a Microplane or other fine-grained grater for a fresher, spicier flavor. This recipe can also be made into cupcakes that then get topped with a cream cheese frosting spiked with more eggnog, and topped with shaved nutmeg.
WATCH: How to Make Eggnog Whoopie Pies
If you want something a bit fancier, there are plenty of other eggnog cakes to try. One potential question is rum: do you want it in your cake? Will it improve the flavor? People agree or disagree, but we like this recipe that has a bit of rum in the batter, and a rum glaze to go on top. The simple glaze—it's just rum and powdered sugar—could be used on the above cake for a quick infusion of flavor, or served on the side so that guests can choose for themselves. Either way, we're actually not sure if there's a more festive recipe. If you think of one, let us know.