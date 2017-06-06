How to Make the Best Eggnog Cake Recipe

Eggnog: creamy, festive, and delightful. Cake: delicious anyway but vastly improved by the addition of eggnog. I don't know the provenance of eggnog cake, so I can't thank the genius who said, "hey, let's make this a thing," but I can walk you through some tips on achieving your best eggnog cake recipe.

We may be biased, but we're rather partial to this recipe for an eggnog poundcake. If there's anything more lovely than cake, I think it must be poundcake, so I'm having a really hard time sitting here instead of rushing out to buy the ingredients. That's the lovely thing about this recipe: it starts with a simple pound cake mix, and only requires the addition of a few eggs, some spices, and, of course, eggnog. (The best part is that it doesn't require too much eggnog, which means that there will be plenty left over to drink while the cake bakes.) Don't be tempted to use ground nutmeg; buy it fresh and use a Microplane or other fine-grained grater for a fresher, spicier flavor. This recipe can also be made into cupcakes that then get topped with a cream cheese frosting spiked with more eggnog, and topped with shaved nutmeg.

