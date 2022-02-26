This Strawberry- Rosé Cake Wowed My Girlfriends' Supper Club

This year, my girlfriends and I are making a conscious effort to spend more time together. Our first step toward doing that was committing to a monthly supper club. February's gathering, of course, celebrated Galentine's Day. Since I've been working on my baking skills lately (Exhibits A, B, and C), I offered to bring dessert.

For Galentine's Day, only a pretty and pink dessert would do, and I had been dying for an occasion to make this Strawberry-Rosé Snack Cake for some time. After discovering how easy this one-bowl wonder is, I realized I didn't need an event or excuse to try it after all. You can whip this quick dessert up anytime you're craving something sweet.

You probably have every ingredient on hand except the rosé wine and freeze-dried strawberries, which I found at my local Target. You need a food processor to grind the strawberries into a powder, but other than that, this recipe comes together with one bowl. Instead of mixing wet and dry ingredients separately and combining them, you add the rosé, oil, vanilla, and egg into a well in the dry ingredients. Give everything a few stirs, and you're good to go.

Test Kitchen Pro Ivy Odom used her hand mixer for the frosting, but I used my standing one, so whichever you prefer will do. Like Ivy shows in her tutorial video, I also added a tablespoon or two of whole milk to the frosting to make it a little creamier.

The cake came out beautifully. Since it's made in an 8x8 square pan, it's thick and moist. The frosting is so dreamy and looks gorgeous when swirled around a little bit with an offset spatula or spoon. I cut it into square slices and topped each with a few pearl sprinkles for a festive Galentine's Day decoration. Edible flowers or fresh sliced strawberries would make darling additions if you're serving this cake for a spring luncheon or shower. Plus, the frosting gets its pretty pink hue from the strawberries—no food coloring required. You won't have to worry about doubling the frosting; the entire cake gets a hearty, appreciated helping.

Strawberry-Rosé Snack Cake Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

The true flavor magic of this cake is in the rosé. I like strawberry cake, but sometimes it can be a bit too sweet, which is why the rosé is so important in this recipe. It cuts through that sugary sweetness with a floral quality that's lovely. All my friends were asking, "What's in this? I can't put my finger on it!" because the rosé lends a totally unexpected but welcome twist to strawberry cake.

One of the best things about this recipe is that you only use a bit of the rosé, so we got to enjoy the rest of the bottle with our dinner.

I could go on raving about how easy and delicious this Strawberry-Rosé Snack Cake is, but I'm not the only one who loved it. Every review for it is five stars and includes praise like, "Cake is super moist. Flavor is super fresh." Another reviewer wrote: "So good. I'll be making this again! The rose flavor comes thru much more than I thought it would but in a good way. The icing is incredible!"