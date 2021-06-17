Cake Recipes for Beginners That'll Make You Look Like a Pro

Cakes can be intimidating with their dramatic swoops of frosting and multiple layers, not to mention those with a laundry list of ingredients. However, cakes don't have to be complicated, especially for the novice baker. Despite the deluge of beautiful, towering, Marie-Antoinette-worthy creations, there are just as many recipes that don't require advanced knowledge and skill. Think one-pan dump cakes, Crock Pot cakes (yes, you can mix and bake your cake in one dish with no oven), the classic sheet cake (be sure to try the Wacky Cake), and the beloved pound cake. These cakes are notable for their simple ingredient lists and, at times, the assistance of a cake mix. Hey, there's no shame in a doctored-up Betty Crocker. If you're ready to try your hand, grab your best apron and open your pantry! We bet you already have most of the ingredients for these 18 easy cake recipes for beginners that will still wow the company.