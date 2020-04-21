Old-School Dump Cake Recipes That Will Become Your Favorite Desserts

No need to haul out the electric mixers or special equipment for these easy dump cake recipes. A dump cake has the crumbly texture of a cobbler mixed with the buttery goodness of a cake. You just need a baking dish, a can opener, and a couple spoons to make these recipes. The instructions, at their basic level, contain three ingredients: a can of fruit or pie filling, a box of cake mix, and butter. You may see an added extract or flavoring in a recipe, but you get the idea. A dump cake can be a fun, can't-miss project for a novice baker, or a quick dessert to satisfy your family's sweet tooth. You may notice that a few of these recipes are slightly more involved than just "dumping" the ingredients into the baking pan, but we promise they're still as simple and the outcome is the same: a fruity and cakey dessert that will disappear from the pan within minutes of cooling.