Old-School Dump Cake Recipes That Will Become Your Favorite Desserts

By Patricia S York Updated February 22, 2022
Credit: Jennifer Davick; Food Styling: Vanessa Rocchio; Prop Styling: Missie Crawford

No need to haul out the electric mixers or special equipment for these easy dump cake recipes. A dump cake has the crumbly texture of a cobbler mixed with the buttery goodness of a cake. You just need a baking dish, a can opener, and a couple spoons to make these recipes. The instructions, at their basic level, contain three ingredients: a can of fruit or pie filling, a box of cake mix, and butter. You may see an added extract or flavoring in a recipe, but you get the idea. A dump cake can be a fun, can't-miss project for a novice baker, or a quick dessert to satisfy your family's sweet tooth. You may notice that a few of these recipes are slightly more involved than just "dumping" the ingredients into the baking pan, but we promise they're still as simple and the outcome is the same: a fruity and cakey dessert that will disappear from the pan within minutes of cooling. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 7

Pineapple Cherry Dump Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pineapple Cherry Dump Cake 

Dump cakes derive their name from the method in which they are made—you simply dump the ingredients into a baking dish and bake. The recipe combines a can of cherry pie filling with a can of pineapple tidbits, topped with a boxed cake mix and butter. You can't beat the fruity, buttery goodness from this combination.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Cranberry Upside-Down Cake

Credit: Oxmoor House

Recipe: Cranberry Upside-Down Cake

While this upside-down cake may require just a few more steps than a traditional dump cake recipe, we promise the gooey, tart, sweet result is completely worth it.

3 of 7

Peach Dump Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Peach Dump Cake

A can of peaches contains more than just pieces of fruit—the sweet syrup is infused with rich peach flavor and is just the right liquid ingredient to cook into a yellow cake mix. We added warm notes of cinnamon and nutmeg to a box of yellow cake mix before pouring it over the sliced peaches. The result? This luscious cake, a delicious cross between a buttery cake and a crumbly cobbler.

Advertisement

4 of 7

Apple Pie Cake

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Apple Pie Cake

When you don't feel like fussing over pie crusts, try this one-dish cake recipe that's just a sugary sweet as Grandma's beloved apple pie recipe.

5 of 7

Cherry Dump Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Cherry Dump Cake

Bypass the usual canned cherry pie filling and choose canned whole, pitted cherries to make this process quick and easy. The dark cherries also give this cake a deep color, making it look like a summer berry cobbler, but the cherry flavor is unmistakable.

6 of 7

Pumpkin Dump Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pumpkin Dump Cake 

This dump cake veers off the traditional path by using a can of pumpkin puree instead of a pie filling. Velvety in texture and both savory and sweet in flavor, pure pumpkin puree requires a few more ingredients to make it set into a delicious filling before being topped with boxed cake mix and butter. The outcome is a dump cake that's flavorful with the familiar tastes of both a yellow cake and a spiced pumpkin pie. Serve the cake with whipped cream and freshly grated nutmeg for enhanced creaminess and spice.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

Peach Cobbler

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Food Styling: Vanessa Rocchio; Prop Styling: Missie Crawford

Recipe: Peach Cobbler

Although it has cobbler in its title, this recipe still calls for boxed cake mix in the crumble, and it couldn't be any simpler to make.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Patricia S York