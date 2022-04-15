A Cold Oven Is the Secret to Your Best Pound Cake Yet

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When it's the season for a serious baking marathon, there are some days when we keep the oven running from morning until night, a steady stream of warm cakes and cookies flowing in and out of the kitchen. Different baked goods, however, bake at different temperatures.

There are some baking projects, like homemade bread, that require a seriously hot oven—we're talking 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Starting bread at such a high temperature kicks off the baking process with what we call "oven spring," which is the initial burst of heat-propelled rise helps a baked good gain great height.

Starting with a preheated oven is essential when you're baking pastries that rely on an initial spring of heat to gain lift and rise. But what if you're baking something that does not require an initial burst of heat? These are the cases in which starting with a cold oven might be to your benefit.

There is a whole category of cakes—fondly referred to as "Cold Oven Cakes"—that don't bake in a preheated oven. In fact, the directions specifically state not to preheat your oven.

Cold oven pound cake is an age-old concept that has recently gained traction. Where did this idea come from, and does it have any merit? We're breaking it down for you with equal parts history and science.

The History of Cold Oven Pound Cake

Cheryl Day, cookbook author and pastry wizard behind Back in the Day Bakery, starts her pound cake in a cold oven. The logic behind this technique starts with a little bit of history.

According to Day's Treasury of Southern Baking, recipes for cold oven pound cake first appeared in early 20th century advertising campaigns, "designed to entice homemakers into replacing their wood-fired ovens with the gas stoves that were being introduced to the American market." Home bakers were likely the first to discover the marvels of this technique. Now, Day credits the age-old method of starting with a cold oven as the key to the extra-fluffy texture and caramelized crust on her pound cake.

Should You Bake Pound Cake in a Cold Oven?

It turns out that starting your pound cake in a cold oven can have substantial benefits. Cold oven pound cake is a bestseller at Back in the Day Bakery, Day tells Epicurious. "The crust, though—that's the real signature aspect of this cake. I've never had anything like it on a cake before," she says.

The trademark of a cold oven pound cake is a thick, golden-brown crust, with a flavor reminiscent of toasty caramel. Baking your pound cake low and slow helps it develop a gorgeous, thick, and caramelized crust, truly setting it apart from your standard pound cake.

Starting your pound cake in a cold oven also impacts the texture of the cake. A longer bake time and lower temperature allows the leavening more time to work before the cake sets, resulting in a taller, fluffier cake. The thick crust seals in all the fluffy, moist goodness beneath the surface, helping the cake to stay good on your countertop for up to 5 days.