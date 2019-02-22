Something about the layer cake scares us. Perhaps, we're not confident in our frosting skills, or maybe we're just terrified of the moment we have to flip the layers out of the round pans. But, really, neither is a reason to skirt around some of the most classic cakes of all time. That's why we've created what we're calling "the baking bucket list." Each one of these 25 classic cakes has something special, and not all of them are layer cakes. (Hello Bundt pan, my old friend.) Some are like eating a slice of history, and some are like tasting a sliver of plain heaven. What all of these recipes have in common: They deserve to be made—and to be made by you, ASAP. Whether starting with the simple Southern pound cake, beloved Hummingbird Cake, or iconic Lane Cake, get out your cake stand and call your friends. It's time to share a slice (or two). This will be the tastiest bucket list you've ever completed. Read on for 25 classic cakes everyone should make at least once.