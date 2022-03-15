What's The Difference Between Chiffon Cake and Sponge Cake?

Over the decades, the Southern Living Test Kitchen has developed quite a few fantastic cake recipes. Of late, there's a Strawberry-Rosé Snack Cake, which comes together in just one bowl. There's a Glazed Donut Buttermilk Cake, also known as the perfect treat for your next book club meeting. There's even a Milky Way Cake, inspired by the classic candy bar (its frosting is even spiked with Ovaltine Chocolate Malt drink).

While we love experimenting with new cake flavors and techniques, there are a few cake recipes that we keep on standby. These are the tried-and-true classics, the ones that we will make again and again. For the chocolate lover's birthday, you just can't beat a classic Chocolate-Mayonnaise Cake. And we love a no-fuss, plain-Jane yellow cake. Then there is a certain variety of light-as-a-cloud cakes that are appropriate for just about any occasion. These cakes go by many names: chiffon cake, angel food cake, sponge cake, you name it. But is there really a difference between these fluffy, light cake varieties? Well, yes, there is.

Rather than think about types of cake in terms of flavors (such as chocolate vs. vanilla), it's more helpful to categorize cakes by their ingredients and technique. There are two main categories that most cakes fall into: butter cakes and foam cakes.

Butter Cake vs. Foam Cake

Butter cakes distinguish themselves by containing (you guessed it) butter or another type of fat, such as margarine or shortening. Butter cakes often start with creamed butter and sugar, resulting in a dense and moist cake.

These cakes rise with the help of a leavening agent, such as baking powder or baking soda. Some hybrids of butter cakes are made with oil instead of butter, such as carrot cake or red velvet cake. Pound cake, named for its signature ingredients—a pound of sugar and a pound of butter—also falls into this category, as do many coffee cakes or Bundts. Pound cake typically contains less leavening, giving the cake a denser texture.

Foam cakes, however, contain little to no fat or leavening agents. Without butter or oil, foam cakes rely on eggs to give them their body, often resulting in a light, airy texture. Many foam cakes begin with a base of whipped egg whites, which help these cakes rise in the oven.

Sponge Cake vs. Chiffon Cake

Sponge cake falls under the category of foam cakes, though the two terms are often used interchangeably. A sponge cake is defined as a cake that contains lots of egg, but no butter or leavening agents. Sponge cake recipes call for folding the dry ingredients into the whipped eggs by hand, so as not to deflate the air whipped into the eggs or egg whites.

Chiffon cake is a hybrid between a sponge cake and a butter cake. Unlike most sponges, chiffon cake does contain both baking powder and oil; however, like a sponge cake, chiffon cakes are built on a foundation of separated, whipped egg whites and yolks. Chiffon cakes give you the best of both worlds: the richness of a butter cake with the lightness of a sponge.