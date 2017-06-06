Tips for Making the Best Mango Cheesecake

Sweet, often slightly tart mangoes can be a perfect foil for the rich, creamy goodness of a cheesecake. Just because you most often see cheesecakes topped with cherries or blueberries or chocolate, doesn't mean that you shouldn't give mangoes a chance. Injecting a little tropical fruit can elevate a recipe from everyday to pot luck-worthy Here, we've collected a few tips so that you can make a mango cheesecake recipe with confidence.

First, you'll want to start with ripe mangoes. If you aren't sure, ask your grocer to point out the ones that are at their peak.

Next, take care when cutting a mango. We like this guide to safely cutting a mango and getting the most out of what can be a complicated fruit to process.

Since mangoes are sweet even without being cooked or processed, they're a perfect candidate for a no-bake dessert. A no-bake mango cheesecake is a great summer dessert on a day when turning the oven on just seems impossible. We love this icebox cheesecake that's just dying to be topped with diced mango and prettied up with some mint sprigs.

WATCH: Guests Will Swoon Over This Lemon Bar Cheesecake

As far as the cheesecake itself goes: if you're using a traditional, which is to say, baked, recipe, all of the usual cheesecake tips apply: bake the crust first and let it cool; start with all ingredients at room temperature; mix slowly for a pleasantly light texture, and don't try to serve it before it's set.