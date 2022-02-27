Caramel Italian Cream Cake
Brown sugar is the shortcut to quick caramel flavor in both the cake layers and the frosting.
Southern Living, December 2010
Credit: Jennifer Davick; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns; Prop Styling: Lydia Degaris Pursell
Italian Cream Cake is a gorgeous layer cake that originated in Italy, but local bakers added their own special touches that turned it into a classic Southern layer cake. The three vanilla cake layers are packed with pecans and coconut, with more coconut on the outside. What makes this Italian Cream Cake recipe different from most is that instead of the usual cream cheese frosting inside and out, there's quick caramel frosting between the layers. This caramel frosting is not only quick, it's easy thanks to a delicious combination of brown sugar and cream that doesn't require a candy thermometer.