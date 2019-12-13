Cakes to Bake Every Month in 2022
The start of a new year is always filled with delight, but we're guessing you agree when we say we've never been more excited to see the calendar hit January 1 than in 2022. Since we were home perfecting our baking skills through the past two years, it's only fitting that we begin the year with a cooking challenge of sorts. Focus on wellness? Would love to. Hit the gym more often? Maybe. Leave off the glass of wine with dinner? Probably not. Plenty of well-intentioned New Year's resolutions are forgotten by mid-February, but we've got a program we bet you'll stick with the whole year. Each month, bake a cake.
Think of this list as your baking bucket list. Not only does finishing a baking project come with a personal sense of accomplishment, but we think your family will get behind this monthly tradition as well. Drop off a cake to make your neighbor's day or volunteer to bring dessert to Mother's Day brunch this year. Expert home bakers will love the challenge of Erika Kwee's Spiced Carrot Cake with Candied Pecans and Caramel Sauce in September, while novice ones can breeze through a one-dish Hummingbird Snack Cake with Brown Butter Frosting. With the variation of cake recipes on this list, you'll hone your decorating abilities and try something new. Celebrate the holidays with new cake traditions and make the sweetest memories with your family while baking. Whether you prefer cupcakes, cheesecake, luscious layers, or Bundts, there's a cake for every taste and skill level on this list. As 2021 (and 2020...) showed us, you never know what kind of wrench life will throw in your plans. No matter the resolutions you leave undone, there's always, always, always cake. If you're ready to up your baking game, preheat the oven and pencil in these recipes—it's time to get started.
January: Busy Day Cake
Recipe: Busy Day Cake
Contributing Editor, cookbook author, and recipe developer Sheri Castle knows a thing or two about cakes, especially after her deep dive into the lost cakes of the South. "Over-the-top cakes are often memorialized in cookbooks, but simple ones are more often handwritten on index cards for the family recipe box, or quickly scribbled on a piece of scrap paper or the back of an envelope, ready to pull from an apron pocket and prop up against the flour canister on baking day," she writes. This Busy Day Cake is proof of Castle's argument that when it comes to recipes, "convenience, charm, and deliciousness never go out of style." Made from ingredients that are undoubtedly already in your kitchen and ready with a little stirring and pouring, Castle warns not to mistake ease with so-so cake. Though a dollop of whipped cream or a sprinkling of fresh berries will make this cake look nice on a plate, its classic butter cake flavor and tender texture ("both spongy and fluffy") can stand all on its own. With the whirlwind of a new year in January, the simple, sweet pleasure of this cake is sure to comfort you and anyone you prepare it for. A tip from the Test Kitchen: This cake is also delicious served at room temperature. Store at room temperature in an airtight container or wrapped in plastic wrap up to 2 days. Cake will be a little softer and more tender on the second day.
February: Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cheesecake
Recipe: Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cheesecake
Chocolate-covered strawberries are a classic treat for loved ones to gift on Valentine's Day. So what better way to show your love than an entire cake that tastes like a giant chocolate-covered strawberry? Pair this lovely cheesecake with champagne or sparkling wine and plenty of strawberries for a special occasion treat you won't soon forget. "Oh, is it ever good!" wrote one member of our What's Cooking with Southern Living Facebook group. "Not a lot of effort, but well worth the time put into it." The thick, shiny layer of chocolate ganache doesn't just taste decadent and look beautiful, but it covers up any cracks or dimples in the cheesecake, too! If you want to prevent cracks in the first place, though, be careful not to overbeat your cheesecake.
March: German Chocolate Cake
Recipe: German Chocolate Cake
As cold February begins to thaw, so too does our aversion to leaving the house. Luncheons, book clubs, and spring gatherings begin to fill up the calendar in March, and this indulgent cake recipe will be your best friend (along with those you prepare it for). German Chocolate Cake is a confection every baker should make at least once, so why not now? Despite the name, it was born in Dallas in the 1950s and remains just as popular today, thanks to its ridiculously rich frosting. A tip from the Test Kitchen: Don't spread the frosting the usual way, as it's too thick. Press it gently into the sides and top of the cake using a small spatula. Grab your mixing bowls—you're about to make someone's day.
April: Hummingbird Snack Cake with Brown Butter Frosting
Recipe: Hummingbird Snack Cake with Brown Butter Frosting
From pancakes to cupcakes and even whoopie pies, we've found plenty of ways to makeover our legendary Hummingbird Cake that was first published in Southern Living in 1978. Our latest iteration created by Test Kitchen Pro, recipe developer, and author Ann Taylor Pittman is without a doubt the easiest. "A quick pick-me-up you can whisk together (literally) on a whim," she says. If you're on dish duty, consider making this snack cake version of the classic—you'll only need to clean one bowl. Hummingbird Cake has long been a reader favorite for Easter brunch. This year, take the pressure of decorating a towering a layer cake off your plate and whip up this equally delicious snack cake. Even though the recipe is a cinch to make from start to finish, the Brown Butter Frosting immediately elevates its flavor. A tip from the Test Kitchen: Browning the butter in the microwave saves you a pan to clean up, but since the butter will pop and spatter, weigh down the parchment that covers the bowl with a plate.
May: Strawberry Shortcake Sheet Cake
Recipe: Strawberry Shortcake Sheet Cake
Whether you're looking for a pretty dessert to celebrate Mama on Mother's Day or need something sweet to surprise the new neighbors with, this fresh take on classic strawberry shortcake fits the bill. Grab your trusty 13-x 9-inch pan for this sheet cake that couldn't be easier. The biscuit-like base and the topping include juicy strawberries for double the flavor. "Positively delicious," wrote one reviewer who gave the recipe five stars. "The lemon zest and strawberries in the shortcake were unusual compared with standard shortcake. The result was a texture more interesting and moist then the dryness of a biscuit-like shortcake."
June: Blueberry-Lemon Cake
Recipe: Blueberry-Lemon Cake
Sweet, fresh summer blueberries are a lovely match for tart, tangy lemons and buttermilk in this layer cake that's sure to impress. Don't worry about using store-bought dyes—pureed berries give the frosting its naturally pretty shade. If you're a dedicated Southern Living reader, then you'll know the name Pam Lolley. A longtime Test Kitchen pro, recipe developer, and baking extraordinaire, Pam's trusted cakes are certified hits. This blueberry cake is inspired by sweet memories of planting and picking blueberry bushes with her late father. "He would always give me more than the other kids because he knew how much I loved those berries and that I would actually bake with them and use them up," she says. A tip from the Test Kitchen: Stir any leftover puree into smoothies or yogurt for a yummy breakfast or snack.
July: Cherries-and-Cream Icebox Cake
Recipe: Cherries-and-Cream Icebox Cake
Nothing can be certain but death, taxes, and the fact that the South will be hot in July—too hot to turn on the oven, at least. And that's the beauty of the icebox cake. Not only will this cool, creamy, no-bake dessert hit the spot on a balmy summer day, but it can also be made ahead of time for the family Independence Day cookout or any seasonal celebration. Beginner bakers, rejoice: Though this beauty is Instagram-worthy, it couldn't be easier to put together. "This cake is absolutely delicious. It's also visually beautiful," wrote a reviewer. "When the first piece is cut, the inside is as pretty as the outside, due to the multiple layers." Ribbons of cherry preserves make each bite eye-catching and yummy. A tip from the Test Kitchen: Use a serrated knife to cut clean slices of the cake.
August: Coconut-Lime Cupcakes
Recipe: Coconut-Lime Cupcakes
By May, the South is already in sweating-inside-despite-air-conditioning mode. June and July somehow get warmer but are bearable to those accustomed. Southerners know, though: August heat is another beast entirely. During sticky, inescapable August weather, there's nothing more refreshing than the taste of cool, refreshing citrus. Take a tropical vacation with each bite of these easy cupcakes that come together with minimal hands-on time. Cake flour keeps the crumb extra-tender, while coconut milk is the secret ingredient to make the cupcakes moist. Cream cheese frosting gets a summery flavor upgrade, and toasted coconut and lime slices make a cute garnish. Want to get even more festive? Add a miniature drink umbrella on top as well and delight everyone at the annual cookout.
September: Erika Kwee's Spiced Carrot Cake with Candied Pecans and Caramel Sauce
Recipe: Erika Kwee's Spiced Carrot Cake with Candied Pecans and Caramel Sauce
Since it comes from the kitchen of one of Southern Living's 2021 Cooks of the Year, you know this towering beauty is going to be good. Erika Kwee, Houston-based food blogger and name behind The Pancake Princess, conducts countless recipe tests and shares the results with her followers, and this layered loaf passed her strict standards. Fully loaded carrot cake, tangy cream cheese frosting, caramel sauce, and candied pecans stacked high in rectangular layers makes for a more striking presentation than your average round cake. Take it from Southern Living readers: Every single review for this carrot cake is five stars and includes comments like, "There are no words to describe how good this cake is." Since such a baking feat is a labor of love, you can spread out the work. Make the pecans and caramel a few days ahead of time and store in an airtight container until ready to assemble the cake.
October: Auntie's Apple Cake
Recipe: Auntie's Apple Cake
When the temperature drops even the slightest bit, we're ready to pretend "fall" is a full season in the South. Baking in autumn (or as we call it, football season) is all about using fresh harvested apples. Get all the fall flavor of a challenging apple stack cake with this easy tube pan recipe that comes complete with a heavenly praline-like frosting on top. Everyone will swoon when served a slice for dessert, but this cake works just as well with a cup of coffee as a brunch treat or a sweet snack with afternoon tea. And if you're on the hunt for a make-ahead dessert to depend on for the season, look no further. Auntie's Apple Cake actually tastes better after a day or two. Our Test Kitchen suggests using Pink Lady, Granny Smith, or Honeycrisp apples for the best results.
November: Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes
Recipe: Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes
Thanksgiving is usually all about the pie, but this year, we're going rogue. Not only are these Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes adorable, but they're so much easier to serve than slicing pie while hungry kiddos fight over who got the bigger piece or who was served first. Each guest can simply grab and go with these perfectly portioned cakes! With warm spices, classic pumpkin flavor, and a bit of crunch from a graham cracker crust, these creamy cheesecakes have everything you crave in a fall dessert. "I love this recipe!" wrote one reviewer. "This recipe is definitely a keeper. Already made it twice." The best news? These luscious cheesecakes can be made ahead. Simply store them in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to two days, then top with whipped cream before serving.
December: Christmas Morning Coffee Cake
Recipe: Christmas Morning Coffee Cake
Since we assume you'll make the year's Big White Cake in December, we decided to give our avid bakers a less challenging (but just as delicious) project before New Year's Day. Plus, with this gorgeous coffee cake as the centerpiece, you can cross "plan Christmas breakfast" off your to-do list. Make this spiced cake a few days in advance and enjoy it with a cup of coffee while you're opening presents. Feel free to trade the pistachios for pecans or walnuts, or leave the nuts out if there's an allergy in your crew.