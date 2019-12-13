Cakes to Bake Every Month in 2022

The start of a new year is always filled with delight, but we're guessing you agree when we say we've never been more excited to see the calendar hit January 1 than in 2022. Since we were home perfecting our baking skills through the past two years, it's only fitting that we begin the year with a cooking challenge of sorts. Focus on wellness? Would love to. Hit the gym more often? Maybe. Leave off the glass of wine with dinner? Probably not. Plenty of well-intentioned New Year's resolutions are forgotten by mid-February, but we've got a program we bet you'll stick with the whole year. Each month, bake a cake.

Think of this list as your baking bucket list. Not only does finishing a baking project come with a personal sense of accomplishment, but we think your family will get behind this monthly tradition as well. Drop off a cake to make your neighbor's day or volunteer to bring dessert to Mother's Day brunch this year. Expert home bakers will love the challenge of Erika Kwee's Spiced Carrot Cake with Candied Pecans and Caramel Sauce in September, while novice ones can breeze through a one-dish Hummingbird Snack Cake with Brown Butter Frosting. With the variation of cake recipes on this list, you'll hone your decorating abilities and try something new. Celebrate the holidays with new cake traditions and make the sweetest memories with your family while baking. Whether you prefer cupcakes, cheesecake, luscious layers, or Bundts, there's a cake for every taste and skill level on this list. As 2021 (and 2020...) showed us, you never know what kind of wrench life will throw in your plans. No matter the resolutions you leave undone, there's always, always, always cake. If you're ready to up your baking game, preheat the oven and pencil in these recipes—it's time to get started.