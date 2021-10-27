This 3-Ingredient Pan Release (aka Cake Goop) Comes to the Rescue for Perfect Looking Cakes

All cakes should taste good, but holiday cakes need to look good too. It's the time of year when we often use cakes as centerpieces or focal points on the dessert table. There are few things more vexing to bakers who've just lovingly made a cake than to have it stick to the pan, leaving ragged corners, if not big hunks missing. This is most likely to happen when we use a Bundt pan or other baking pan with an intricate design, even if the pan is labelled as non-stick. For that matter, it's no fun to frost simple round cake layers when crumbs are coming loose and mucking up the icing. Homemade Cake Release is the solution. (Yes, this is the same stuff that some bakers and social media posters call Cake Goop.)