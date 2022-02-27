Buttermilk Frosting
Buttermilk Frosting is a quick and easy frosting to whip up.
Southern Living, December 2011
Gallery
Credit: CREDIT: LEE HARRELSON; STYLING: JAN GAUTRO
Recipe Summary
This frosting is just what we need when it's time to decorate cookies with ease and flair. It's thick and creamy enough to hold sprinkles, candies, chips, nuts, colored sugar, and the like in place. Just slather it on and sprinkle away. The buttermilk adds a delightful, subtle tang that balances the sugar and makes the cookies taste better than ever. The trick is to use real buttermilk or reconstituted buttermilk powder instead of settling for regular milk that's curdled with vinegar or lemon juice.