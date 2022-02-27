Buttermilk Frosting

Buttermilk Frosting is a quick and easy frosting to whip up.

By Southern Living
Southern Living, December 2011

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Yield:
2 cups
This frosting is just what we need when it's time to decorate cookies with ease and flair. It's thick and creamy enough to hold sprinkles, candies, chips, nuts, colored sugar, and the like in place. Just slather it on and sprinkle away. The buttermilk adds a delightful, subtle tang that balances the sugar and makes the cookies taste better than ever. The trick is to use real buttermilk or reconstituted buttermilk powder instead of settling for regular milk that's curdled with vinegar or lemon juice.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat butter at medium speed with an electric mixer until creamy. Gradually add powdered sugar, beating at low speed until blended. Slowly beat in vanilla and 4 tablespoons buttermilk. Increase speed to medium and beat until smooth. If desired, beat in remaining 1 tablespoon buttermilk, 1 teaspoon at a time, until desired consistency is reached.

