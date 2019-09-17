12 Fall Cakes Every Southerner Should Know How to Make
Southern bakers love autumn. The cooler temperatures, changing colors, fragrant spices, and abundance of apples, pumpkins, and pecans all combine to create some magical moments in the kitchen. Not to mention, the irresistible aromas that come with fall baking. From tailgate events and after-school activities to birthdays and family gatherings that accompany the fall season, bakers are always on the lookout for an easy fall cake recipe. Sheet cakes are convenient because you can "bake and take" them in the same dish. The easy-to-master pound cake can be baked ahead and frozen, ready to be thawed and served at the first sign of unexpected company. Then of course there is the allure of a beautiful layer cake. We just can't get enough of the cozy flavors of fall in a delicious dessert. No matter how you slice it, a great fall cake is a welcome treat at any gathering.
Butter Toffee-Pecan Layer Cake
If it is your turn to host the supper club, surprise your guests with this showstopper of a dessert. The brown butter frosting elevates this cake from good to great.
Triple-Layer Chocolate-Caramel Cake
If there was ever a cake that could be described as masculine, this is it. The creamy, chocolate-y ganache is further enhanced with a nip of bourbon, and the flavors of the cake layers are deepened by the addition of strong coffee.
Praline Layer Cake
The buttercream frosting in this recipe uses an old-fashioned method that yields delicious results. If you are a fan of pralines, this just might become your favorite cake.
Caramel Cake
Every southern baker has a lineup of favorite fall cake recipes. We are betting most of them include a classic Caramel.
Pumpkin Spice Battenberg
The first Battenberg cake was made to celebrate the marriage of Queen Victoria's granddaughter, Princess Victoria, to husband Prince Louis of Battenberg. A Battenberg cake has two flavors of sponge cake with a layer of jam wrapped up in a thin layer of marzipan, like a present. When cut, the layers look like a two-colored checkered pattern
Apple-Cream Cheese Bundt Cake
This cake is packed with all the fall flavors we love so well: cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, apples, and pecans. Every bite of this cake is a burst of autumn.
Caramel Apple Cake
This stunning fall cake looks elaborate but requires just 20 minutes of hands-on prep time. Arrange your sautéed apple slices into a rose and douse them with a generous helping of warm Apple Brandy-Caramel Sauce.
Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake
Even if you don't like mayonnaise, go ahead and give this recipe a try. We guarantee you will love this ultra-moist, rich chocolate cake.
Apple-Pecan Carrot Cake
We sandwiched a creamy caramel sauce between the layers of this cake, then topped it with an eye-catching crown of Mascarpone Frosting, swirls of Apple Cider Caramel Sauce, and a scattering of salty-sweet Spiced Pecans.
Pumpkin Pound Cake
It's hard to beat a traditional pound cake on a chilly day, but a warm slice of this pumpkin delicacy is absolutely irresistible, especially when you top it with a drizzle of maple-butter glaze and crunchy pecans. It will fill your kitchen with the aromas of fall.
Southern Sweet Potato Cake
This nostalgic dessert is a warm embrace that feels straight from Grandma's kitchen. Whether you opt for fresh mashed sweet potatoes or canned sweet potatoes (we won't tell), this cake is sure to be a hit at your next fall gathering.
The Ultimate Carrot Cake
This moist cake encapsulates the flavors of fall with layers made with sweet carrots, Granny Smith apples, and coconut covered in a cannot-resist brown sugar-cream cheese frosting.