12 Fall Cakes Every Southerner Should Know How to Make

Southern bakers love autumn. The cooler temperatures, changing colors, fragrant spices, and abundance of apples, pumpkins, and pecans all combine to create some magical moments in the kitchen. Not to mention, the irresistible aromas that come with fall baking. From tailgate events and after-school activities to birthdays and family gatherings that accompany the fall season, bakers are always on the lookout for an easy fall cake recipe. Sheet cakes are convenient because you can "bake and take" them in the same dish. The easy-to-master pound cake can be baked ahead and frozen, ready to be thawed and served at the first sign of unexpected company. Then of course there is the allure of a beautiful layer cake. We just can't get enough of the cozy flavors of fall in a delicious dessert. No matter how you slice it, a great fall cake is a welcome treat at any gathering. 

1 of 12

Butter Toffee-Pecan Layer Cake

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Butter Toffee-Pecan Layer Cake

If it is your turn to host the supper club, surprise your guests with this showstopper of a dessert. The brown butter frosting elevates this cake from good to great.

2 of 12

Triple-Layer Chocolate-Caramel Cake

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Triple-Layer Chocolate-Caramel Cake

If there was ever a cake that could be described as masculine, this is it. The creamy, chocolate-y ganache is further enhanced with a nip of bourbon, and the flavors of the cake layers are deepened by the addition of strong coffee.

3 of 12

Praline Layer Cake

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Praline Layer Cake

The buttercream frosting in this recipe uses an old-fashioned method that yields delicious results. If you are a fan of pralines, this just might become your favorite cake.

4 of 12

Caramel Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Caramel Cake

Every southern baker has a lineup of favorite fall cake recipes. We are betting most of them include a classic Caramel.

5 of 12

Pumpkin Spice Battenberg

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Battenberg

The first Battenberg cake was made to celebrate the marriage of Queen Victoria's granddaughter, Princess Victoria, to husband Prince Louis of Battenberg. A Battenberg cake has two flavors of sponge cake with a layer of jam wrapped up in a thin layer of marzipan, like a present. When cut, the layers look like a two-colored checkered pattern

6 of 12

Apple-Cream Cheese Bundt Cake

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Apple-Cream Cheese Bundt Cake

This cake is packed with all the fall flavors we love so well: cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, apples, and pecans. Every bite of this cake is a burst of autumn.

7 of 12

Caramel Apple Cake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Caramel Apple Cake

This stunning fall cake looks elaborate but requires just 20 minutes of hands-on prep time. Arrange your sautéed apple slices into a rose and douse them with a generous helping of warm Apple Brandy-Caramel Sauce.

8 of 12

Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake

Even if you don't like mayonnaise, go ahead and give this recipe a try. We guarantee you will love this ultra-moist, rich chocolate cake.

9 of 12

Apple-Pecan Carrot Cake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Apple-Pecan Carrot Cake

We sandwiched a creamy caramel sauce between the layers of this cake, then topped it with an eye-catching crown of Mascarpone Frosting, swirls of Apple Cider Caramel Sauce, and a scattering of salty-sweet Spiced Pecans.

10 of 12

Pumpkin Pound Cake

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen Food Stylist: Margaret Dickey

Recipe: Pumpkin Pound Cake

It's hard to beat a traditional pound cake on a chilly day, but a warm slice of this pumpkin delicacy is absolutely irresistible, especially when you top it with a drizzle of maple-butter glaze and crunchy pecans. It will fill your kitchen with the aromas of fall. 

11 of 12

Southern Sweet Potato Cake

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck; Food Styling: Erin Merhar

Recipe: Southern Sweet Potato Cake

This nostalgic dessert is a warm embrace that feels straight from Grandma's kitchen. Whether you opt for fresh mashed sweet potatoes or canned sweet potatoes (we won't tell), this cake is sure to be a hit at your next fall gathering. 

12 of 12

The Ultimate Carrot Cake

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: The Ultimate Carrot Cake

This moist cake encapsulates the flavors of fall with layers made with sweet carrots, Granny Smith apples, and coconut covered in a cannot-resist brown sugar-cream cheese frosting. 

