Cake Recipes from Scratch to Try for Your Next Baking Project

Whether you have a birthday, anniversary, or dinner party to host (or just major sweet tooth to curb!), these are our best cake recipes to make from scratch. There's truly never a bad time for a slice of cake, and these are our most delicious desserts you're going to love. We brought together some of our favorite vintage recipes like Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake, Coconut Cake, and our Ultimate Carrot Cake recipe that will wow guests. Some of our best picks are remakes of the classics, like our Red Velvet Ice-Cream Cake and our Sea Salt-Caramel Cake. So whether you want to keep it old-school with our most timeless choices or mix it up a bit with newer creations, these are our most delicious homemade cake recipes of all time. If you don't have any events coming up, it's time to invite company over for a dinner party, because you're going to want to bake every one of these cake recipes from scratch. These confections will convince you to leave that box of mix on the shelf.