20 Delicious Reasons to Make Bread Pudding With That Day-Old Bread In Your Pantry

Southern cooks have always been resourceful with their leftovers (when there are leftovers around, that is). There's always a jar of bacon grease in Mama's fridge, and there are countless ways to get creative with that Thanksgiving turkey the day after. You could easily make homemade croutons with that day-old bread you don't want to go bad, but Southern chefs' favorite way to repurpose it is into a bread pudding. With bread pudding recipes, there are endless possibilities. You can go the sweet route or opt for savory; you can use a country loaf or Challah. Bread pudding welcomes creativity.

Of course, all bread puddings start with some sort of bread, whether slightly stale French baguette or even Krispy Kreme doughnuts (we really did that), and are usually filled with some sort of custard and topped with a sweet sauce. Because we never stop coming up with fun twists on Southern classics, we have plenty of amazing takes on old-school bread pudding. If you love fall baking, try our Spiced Caramel-Apple Bread Pudding to fill your house with the delectable smells of autumn. If you want to try out a breakfast bread pudding recipe, the kids will love our Cinnamon-Pecan Breakfast Bread Pudding and your girls' brunch group will be begging for our Spinach-and-Broccoli Breakfast Bread Pudding recipe. Say goodbye to drab breakfasts for good, and never let another good loaf of bread go stale! These are the best bread pudding recipes to keep on hand, whether you want to enjoy them at dessert, breakfast, or with a savory twist.