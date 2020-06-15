9 Dessert Recipes That Start With a Box of Brownie Mix

Even though we love baking from scratch, we're in full support of a shortcut in the kitchen every now and then. One of the most delicious store-bought secrets? Using boxed brownie mix in your desserts. With these brownie mix recipes, you can serve a gorgeous dessert that no family member will realize started with a box from the store. Boxed brownie mix is great on its own, but these brownie mix recipes prove that when it's dressed up a bit, it can be showstopping. Make adorable single-serve Banana Brownie Sticky Toffee Puddings or a gorgeous layered Chocolate Trifle. Want to know the secret to the fudgiest cookies you've ever had? That's right: brownie mix. Whether you're looking for an easy Bundt cake to give a neighbor or chocolate-peanut butter bars for the kids, these recipes make the most of packaged brownie mix. The next time you're short on time or patience, grab a box of brownie mix at the store and let these desserts amaze you.