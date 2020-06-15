9 Dessert Recipes That Start With a Box of Brownie Mix
Even though we love baking from scratch, we're in full support of a shortcut in the kitchen every now and then. One of the most delicious store-bought secrets? Using boxed brownie mix in your desserts. With these brownie mix recipes, you can serve a gorgeous dessert that no family member will realize started with a box from the store. Boxed brownie mix is great on its own, but these brownie mix recipes prove that when it's dressed up a bit, it can be showstopping. Make adorable single-serve Banana Brownie Sticky Toffee Puddings or a gorgeous layered Chocolate Trifle. Want to know the secret to the fudgiest cookies you've ever had? That's right: brownie mix. Whether you're looking for an easy Bundt cake to give a neighbor or chocolate-peanut butter bars for the kids, these recipes make the most of packaged brownie mix. The next time you're short on time or patience, grab a box of brownie mix at the store and let these desserts amaze you.
Brownie Cookies
Recipe: Brownie Cookies
You'll never have to choose between brownies and cookies again with this fudgy dessert recipe that starts with a box of brownie mix. These cookies are dense and chewy, just like a brownie, but their edges have the crisp bite we all love from cookies.
Banana Brownie Sticky Toffee Puddings
Recipe: Banana Brownie Sticky Toffee Puddings
These single-serve puddings are party-perfect. We like serving them in jars so they're easy to transport and hold. But small sundae bowls would work, too.
Chocolate Bundt Cake
Recipe: Chocolate Bundt Cake
This Bundt cake recipe combines boxed brownie mix with boxed cake mix for an indulgent dessert that tastes nothing less than homemade. In a decorative Bundt pan, this show-stopping dessert will turn heads at a potluck or party.
Chocolate Trifle
Recipe: Chocolate Trifle
This recipe, first published in our December 1993 issue, has been a fan favorite for years. It also happens to be incredibly simple to make, with boxed brownie mix, whipped topping, toffee candy bars, and instant pudding.
Chocolate Peanut Butter-Fudge Bars
Recipe: Chocolate Peanut Butter-Fudge Bars
Your favorite candy can also be your favorite bar. These triple-layer bars are the ideal treat for bake sales, neighbors, or any weeknight when you have a sweet tooth. Plus, leftovers can be stored in the fridge for up to three days, perfect for drop-in guests or last-minute dinner parties.
Brownie Trifle
Recipe: Brownie Trifle
There's no dessert more festive for the holiday season than a trifle, and no guest will know how easy it was to throw together. Coffee liqueur brushed on the warm brownies while cooling adds an extra festive touch.
Mississippi Mud Cake
Recipe: Mississippi Mud Cake
Mississippi Mud Cake is a classic Southern sheet cake, filled with marshmallows and chopped pecans and covered in a rich chocolate frosting. This recipe offers a shortcut to the family favorite using boxed brownie mix and store-bought chocolate frosting.
Brownie Ice Cream Sandwiches
Recipe: Brownie Ice Cream Sandwiches
Boxed brownies create the perfect vehicle for your next ice cream sandwich. The chewy brownies retain their texture and support the ice cream perfectly without dominating the entire dish. Play around and swap the vanilla ice cream with your favorite flavor.
Gingerbread Brownies with Eggnog Frosting
Recipe: Gingerbread Brownies with Eggnog Frosting
The Home Edit's Easy Gingerbread Brownies with Eggnog Frosting starts with a box of fudge brownie mix and the holiday flavor mix-ins take it over the top from there. This recipe is a Christmas dessert miracle that comes together in an hour.