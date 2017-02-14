36 Box Cake Mix Recipes that Taste Homemade
Southern bakers have always been crafty with the ingredients they have on hand and the time they have to use them. Even if Mama is a diehard from-scratch baker, there are times when everyone has to turn to a box of cake mix. These dreamy cakes are anything but basic, but the prep is just that. With these incredible box cake mix recipes, not a soul at the party will know you had a little help from Betty Crocker. Whether you're short on time, are a novice baker, or need an easy baking project to do with the kids this weekend, these box cake recipes are so much fun. With festive recipes using boxed cake mix like Candy Cane Cake Bars, Halloween Cake Pops, Heart Cookies, Pumpkin Dump Cake, and more, you'll have simple cake recipes for every holiday this year. You'll be amazed at how homemade these cake recipes taste from simply adding a few ingredients and a dreamy frosting. So go ahead and hit the baking aisle—we promise it'll be worth it.
Chocolate Bundt Cake
Recipe: Chocolate Bundt Cake
The key to this super simple, super delicious chocolate Bundt cake? Boxed cake mix and boxed brownie mix.
Praline Mini Cakes
Recipe: Praline Mini Cakes
If you're not into sharing dessert (we understand), these personal cakes are just the right size.
Red Velvet Cake Mix Cookies
Recipe: Red Velvet Cake Mix Cookies
Want the chewiest cookies? Use cake mix! Plus, the higher oil content helps them keep better than regular cookies.
Mini Confetti Cakes
Recipe: Mini Confetti Cakes
These mini two-layer cakes are perfect for a bridal or baby shower. Top them with color-coordinated edible flowers.
Peach Cobbler
Recipe: Peach Cobbler
This might be the easiest peach cobbler recipe you ever make: Simply put all the ingredients in the slow cooker and let it do its thing!
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Mousse Cake
Recipe: Chocolate-Peanut Butter Mousse Cake
If you're not in the mood to cut a layer cake for every guest at the party, this recipe includes an option to make personal parfaits instead.
Pumpkin Dump Cake
Recipe: Pumpkin Dump Cake
Pumpkin pie is a fall favorite, but it can't feed a huge crowd. This easy dump cake has the same flavor you love, and every guest will get a slice. Homemade whipped cream and freshly grated nutmeg are a delicious seasonal topping to make it feel holiday-worthy.
SweeTARTS and Smarties Tie-Dye Cake
Sheet cakes are ideal for birthdays because they're festive and feed even the biggest party. This colorful cake is a callback to the '70s, but today's kids will eat it right up.
Red Velvet Cake Balls
Recipe: Red Velvet Cake Balls
Whether for Christmas, Valentine's Day, or any celebration, these cake bites are a cute and easy way to serve dessert.
Snickers Cake
Recipe: Snickers Cake
This decadent chocolate-caramel cake is uses Snickers in the cake mix and as a garnish.
Cranberry Upside-Down Cake
Recipe: Cranberry Upside-Down Cake
Would you believe this gorgeous cake came from the slow cooker? You should!
Sweet Potato Sheet Cake
Recipe: Sweet Potato Sheet Cake
This sweet and salty cake is the ultimate fall dessert for your at-home football watch party or Thanksgiving feast.
Heart Cookies
Recipe: Heart Cookies
These chewy cookies are the sweetest way to a party spread that's Instagram-worthy.
Gingerbread Cake With Stout Buttercream
Recipe: Gingerbread Cake With Stout Buttercream
It seems too good to be true that this holiday stunner only takes five ingredients to make.
Apricot-Almond Coffee Cake
Recipe: Apricot-Almond Coffee Cake
Brunch with the girls? This easy breakfast treat pairs perfectly with a cup of coffee.
Cheerwine Cherry Cupcakes with Cherry-Swirl Frosting
Recipe: Cheerwine Cherry Cupcakes with Cherry-Swirl Frosting
Southerners know: Everything tastes better with a little Cheerwine in the mix!
Reese's Cake
Recipe: Reese's Cake
This Reese's-garnished cake looks beautiful, but when you cut into it, the peanut butter-cream cheese filling is the best surprise.
Ice Cream Cone Cupcakes
Recipe: Ice Cream Cone Cupcakes
With presentation this cute, no one will notice these birthday cupcakes were made with boxed cake mix.
Red Velvet Peppermint Cake
Recipe: Red Velvet Peppermint Cake
This recipe adds a bit of peppermint extract to classic cream cheese icing for a festive holiday finish.
Pineapple Cherry Dump Cake
Recipe: Pineapple Cherry Dump Cake
This super-simple dump cake is best when finished off with whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Halloween Cake Pops
Recipe: Halloween Cake Pops
How cute are these? Give the kids a batch to decorate for themselves for a fun Halloween activity.
Sugar-and-Spice Cake
Recipe: Sugar-and-Spice Cake
Serve a showstopping Christmas cake with classic vanilla buttercream that guests will never realize wasn't from scratch.
Nehi Orange Poke Cake
Recipe: Nehi Orange Poke Cake
This old-school soda cake is inspired by one of Mama Dip's famous cakes.
Chocolate-Cinnamon Latte Cake
Recipe: Chocolate-Cinnamon Latte Cake
Chocolate lovers will adore this dreamy cake that's made with the hands-off help from your slow cooker.
Peach Dump Cake
Recipe: Peach Dump Cake
You don't have to wait for peach season to make this five-ingredient cake.
Better Boxed Yellow Cake with Chocolate Frosting
Recipe: Better Boxed Yellow Cake with Chocolate Frosting
The name says it all with this recipe. Make your boxed cake mix taste homemade with this recipe that tastes like a birthday party.
Honey Bun Cake
Recipe: Honey Bun Cake
Sour cream makes this classic cake extra moist and adds a hint of tang to every sweet bite.
German Chocolate Cupcakes
Recipe: German Chocolate Cupcakes
We packed all the flavor of classic German chocolate cake into these portable cupcakes your neighbors would love to see on their doorsteps.
Key Lime Sheet Cake
Recipe: Key Lime Sheet Cake
We love an elegant layer cake on our table, but when we're short on time and have a family that needs something sweet, we'll always turn to the bellowed sheet cake.
Birthday Cake in a Jar
Recipe: Birthday Cake in a Jar
This easy recipe is the most adorable way to surprise your friends on their birthdays.
Apple Pie Cake
Recipe: Apple Pie Cake
When you're not in the mood to fuss with pie dough, this one-dish dessert is a fall miracle.
Easter Egg Cake
Recipe: Easter Egg Cake
Because this spring cake is a masterpiece in decorating, we used a box of cake mix to quicken up prep time.
Sunflower Cupcakes
Recipe: Sunflower Cupcakes
Add a little sunshine to any random day with these sweet cupcakes that the kids will love to help decorate.
S'mores Cake
Recipe: S'mores Cake
With buttery graham cracker layers, decadent chocolate cake, and a fluffy meringue topping, this dreamy cake tastes like you're sitting around the campfire.
Cherry Dump Cake
Recipe: Cherry Dump Cake
Your family won't believe this treat came together with just four ingredients.
Mint Chocolate Chip Ice-Cream Cake
Recipe: Mint Chocolate Chip Ice-Cream Cake
This refreshing ice-cream cake is a summertime dream come true.