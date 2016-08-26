54 Fall Desserts That We're Loving This Season
Fall dessert recipes are one of our favorite things about the season, right up there with crisp evenings and brilliant foliage. We anxiously await autumn morning trips to the farmers' market, and the pounds of fresh apples, pecans, sweet potatoes, and pumpkins that we haul home. When the leaves start changing this fall season, it's time to cozy up with a soft blanket and one of these soul-warming fall desserts. With seasonal ingredients like spicy cinnamon, rich caramel, and decadent pecans, the fall is hands-down one of the best seasons for baking. From gooey morning coffee cakes to elegant holiday-worthy pies, we've pulled together our favorite fall cakes, pies, breads, milkshakes, puddings, and everything in between to keep your sweet tooth satisfied all season long. Pound cake coated in praline sauce, bread pudding drizzled in caramel, and apple pie baked in a buttery, flaky cornmeal crust – these best fall desserts will not disappoint.
Salted Irish Cream Apple Crostata
Recipe: Salted Irish Cream Apple Crostata
Irish cream liqueur makes this apple dessert sinfully delicious.
Parsnip-Buttermilk Tart
Recipe: Parsnip-Buttermilk Tart
This creamy confection has a surprising fall ingredient: parsnips!
Concha Tres Leches Cake
Recipe: Concha Tres Leches Cake
Easy to prepare and even easier to love, this recipe adds a bit of texture and color to the traditional dessert.
Apple Butter Pound Cake with Caramel Frosting
Recipe: Apple Butter Pound Cake with Caramel Frosting
We combined apples and pound cake, our two favorite fall foods, to create one delectable dessert.
Apple Butter Cobbler with Drop Biscuits
Recipe: Apple Butter Cobbler with Drop Biscuits
Canned biscuits, lattice crust, and streusel topping make this apple dessert truly show-stopping.
Old-Fashioned Apple Pie
Recipe: Old-Fashioned Apple Pie
A classic apple pie with a delicious double crust for double the fun.
Butter-Pecan Shortbread Cookies
Recipe: Butter-Pecan Shortbread Cookies
Excite the butter-pecan lovers in your life with this slice-and-bake cookie recipe.
Persimmon Pudding
Recipe: Persimmon Pudding
Use fresh persimmons while they are still in season to create this richly spiced dessert.
Salted Caramel-Apple Hand Pies
Recipe: Salted Caramel-Apple Hand Pies
Not sure what fall dessert to make at your next harvest party? You can't go wrong with an apple-centric choice.
Coconut-Pumpkin Chiffon Pie
Recipe: Coconut-Pumpkin Chiffon Pie
This doctored-up version of a classic pumpkin pie is light, airy, with whispers of spicy fall flavors like coconut and ginger. Says one reviewer, "If this wasn't on our Thanksgiving table, there would be mutiny."
Pumpkin Tart with Whipped Cream and Almond Toffee
Recipe: Pumpkin Tart with Whipped Cream and Almond Toffee
Pumpkin spice latte lovers rejoice: this pumpkin tart captures all the best flavors of one of our favorite fall drinks.
Easy Apple Dumplings
Recipe: Easy Apple Dumplings
These dumplings are bursting with nutty spices and tart apples.
Utterly Deadly Southern Pecan Pie
Recipe: Utterly Deadly Southern Pecan Pie
Every Southern chef should master a staple pecan pie for the fall. This cast-iron skillet version is easy and oh-so-decadent.
Eggnog Spice Cake with Bourbon Custard Filling and Eggnog Buttercream
Recipe: Eggnog Spice Cake with Bourbon Custard Filling and Eggnog Buttercream
This four-layer cake is the perfect dessert to serve at an elegant fall party; the flavorful bourbon custard filling will keep your guests coming back for a second slice.
Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls
Recipe: Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls
Fudgy pecan bourbon balls are the bite-sized treats everyone loves. Consider a sweet batch for a thoughtful hostess gift.
Sea Salt-Caramel Cake
Recipe: Sea Salt-Caramel Cake
For a timeless dessert choice, go with sea salt-caramel cake. The nostalgic flavor will remind you of childhood.
Arkansas Black Apple Pie with Caramel Sauce
Recipe: Arkansas Black Apple Pie with Caramel Sauce
Let's be sure Arkansas doesn't have all the fun; this distinctive pie should be enjoyed across the South. Pair it with vanilla ice cream for the ultimate treat.
Cushaw Pie with Vanilla Bean Custard Sauce
Recipe: Cushaw Pie with Vanilla Bean Custard Sauce
If you can't find a cushaw, a squash grown in the Louisiana area, try using pumpkin puree as a substitution for the filling.
Mini Pecan Monkey Bread Loaves
Recipe: Mini Pecan Monkey Bread Loaves
Individual portions of pecan monkey bread? Yes, please! This caramel-drizzled dessert is a fall favorite.
Classic Apple Cobbler
Recipe: Classic Apple Cobbler
Quintessentially Southern and oh-so comforting, classic apple cobbler is a staple homemade dessert.
Double-Decker Pecan Cheesecake Pie
Recipe: Double-Decker Pecan Cheesecake Pie
Pecans and cheesecake make the ultimate combination. The creamy sweetness of the cheesecake beautifully complements the nuttiness of the pecans, resulting in an irresistible confection.
Pumpkin-Spice Bundt with Brown Sugar Icing and Candied Pecans
Recipe: Pumpkin-Spice Bundt with Brown Sugar Icing and Candied Pecans
This pumpkin-filled work of art is sure impress all of your holiday party guests. It's the definition of a decadent dessert.
Georgia Peanut Pie with Peanut Butter Crust and Brown Sugar-Bourbon Whipped Cream
Recipe: Georgia Peanut Pie with Peanut Butter Crust and Brown Sugar-Bourbon Whipped Cream
Peanut lovers, rejoice! This tasty pie is completed with an impressive brown sugar-bourbon whipped cream.
Butter Pecan Layer Cake with Browned Butter Frosting
Recipe: Butter Pecan Layer Cake with Browned Butter Frosting
Nothing says "it's fall, y'all" like the butter pecan flavor combination; this dreamy three-layer cake deserves a prime spot on your dessert table.
Over the Moon Chocolate Pie
Recipe: Over the Moon Chocolate Pie
This pie is sure to send you over the moon. Complete with graham cracker crust and a wispy marshmallow meringue topping, what's not to love?
Persimmon Pie
Recipe: Persimmon Pie with Pecan Streusel
If you're hoping to change it up this season, give persimmon pie a try. It's a unique choice for a fall sweet.
Transparent Pie with Whipped Creme Fraiche and Sugared Cranberries
Recipe: Transparent Pie with Whipped Crème Fraîche and Sugared Cranberries
Sugared cranberries are the shining start of this custard-like, buttermilk pie. It's adorned with a whipped crème topping that's sure to impress even the pickiest dessert connoisseurs.
Putt's Butter Pecan Sundae
Recipe: Putt's Butter Pecan Sundae
This no-bake fall recipe is the perfect choice when you're short on time.
Skillet Caramel Apple Pie
Recipe: Skillet Caramel Apple Pie
Southerners love any dessert made in the cast-iron skillet, and this delightful apple pie is no exception. The bourbon-infused caramel sauce gives it the perfect finish.
Brown Butter-Maple-Pecan Blondies
Recipe: Brown Butter-Maple-Pecan Blondies
Tired of chocolate? Give these brown butter-maple-pecan blondies a try this season.
Oatmeal-Caramel Cream Pies
Recipe: Oatmeal-Caramel Cream Pies
This nostalgic, childhood favorite gets a tasty upgrade. Packed with a salty-sweet caramel filling, these cream pies are worthy of the highest praise.
Apple Stack Cake
Recipe: Apple Stack Cake
Don't be deterred by the recipe time, this delicious dessert is well worth the effort.
Blackberry Jam Cake
Recipe: Blackberry Jam Cake
If you're searching for a bold fall dessert, look no further. This mouthwatering confection perfectly combines caramel cream cheese frosting and blackberry jam filling.
Sock It To Me Cake
Recipe: Sock It To Me Cake
Slice into this cake to reveal a ribbon of brown sugar, cinnamon, and pecans.
Lemon-and-Chocolate Doberge Cake
Recipe: Lemon-and-Chocolate Doberge Cake
The lemon-and-chocolate doberge cake is a multi-flavored treat that's sure to send your tastebuds soaring.
Butterscotch-Spice Trifle
Recipe: Butterscotch-Spice Trifle
Butterscotch is a quintessentially fall ingredient, and this time it's in a trifle to create a masterpiece confection.
Pumpkin Layer Cake with Caramel-Cream Cheese Frosting
Recipe: Pumpkin Layer Cake with Caramel-Cream Cheese Frosting
Seasonal ingredients make this pumpkin layer cake truly remarkable.
Pumpkin Pie Cake
Recipe: Pumpkin Pie Cake
Pie filling and cake batter meld to become one irresistible fall delight.
Pumpkin Whoopie Pies
Recipe: Pumpkin Whoopie Pies
A perfect fall twist for the family-favorite whoopie pies.
Apple Butter Cinnamon Rolls with Apple Cider Glaze
Recipe: Apple Butter Cinnamon Rolls with Apple Cider Glaze
Serve these cinnamon rolls for brunch or dessert — or both!
Caramel Apple Cookies
Recipe: Caramel Apple Cookies
These caramel apple cookies are easy to transport and will feed a crowd.
Praline Cake
Recipe: Praline Cake
This basic cake never disappoints thanks to its wonderful fall flavor.
Apple-and-Pear Cornmeal Galette
Recipe: Apple-and-Pear Cornmeal Galette
This galette is classic apple pie's cousin, and it most certainly deserves a spot on the dessert table this year.
Honey Bun Cake
Recipe: Honey Bun Cake
This cinnamon-spiced Bundt cake is complete with a powdered sugar-vanilla glaze.
Ginger-Fig Tart with Cornmeal Crust
Recipe: Ginger-Fig Tart with Cornmeal Crust
Silky smooth filling meets spicy notes from ginger and fresh moments from fall fruit.
Butterscotch Pie with Whiskey Caramel Sauce
Recipe: Butterscotch Pie with Whiskey Caramel Sauce
Top this silky pie with a spirited caramel sauce.
Salted Caramel Cheesecake
Recipe: Salted Caramel Cheesecake
The caramel cookie crust on this dreamy cheesecake puts it over the top.
Apple-Cream Cheese Bundt Cake
Recipe: Apple-Cream Cheese Bundt Cake
Full of sweet cream cheese filling, coated in decadent homemade praline frosting, and topped with toasted pecans, this bundt cake is beyond perfection.
Creole Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce
Recipe: Creole Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce
This splurge-worthy bread pudding is sweetened with ripe apples, crushed pineapple, and 5 – yes, 5 – tablespoons of vanilla extract for one of the richest fall desserts you've ever tasted.
Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies
Recipe: Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies
Baked with chocolate chips, pumpkin filling, and a hint of espresso, these dangerously delicious brownies are a chocolate lover's fall dream.
Caramel-Pecan Pumpkin Bread Puddings
Recipe: Caramel-Pecan-Pumpkin Bread Puddings
All the best flavors of pumpkin and pecan pies come together in this easy, delicious bread pudding.
Mini Apple Cider Pound Cakes
Recipe: Mini Apple Cider Pound Cakes
If fall was a flavor, it would taste like Apple Cider. These moist mini apple cider pound cakes perfectly capture the season, and can be doctored up with three different sweet toppings.
Caramel-Glazed Monkey Bread
Recipe: Caramel-Glazed Monkey Bread
We've officially declared this the best pull-apart bread on earth. The dough is soft and cakey, and forms a scrumptious sugary crust. Top with a sweet Caramel Glaze for a Southern fall recipe you'll make every year.
Mexican Chocolate Pudding Cake
Recipe: Mexican Chocolate Pudding Cake
Chocolate cake is given a hot and spicy fall upgrade from cinnamon, red pepper, chipotle chile pepper, and sliced almonds. Serve with vanilla ice cream for a gooey and rich chocolate treat.