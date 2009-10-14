Fill Your Cookie Jar with Our Best-Loved Cookies and Bars

Cookies, brownies, and bars are always crowd-pleasers—and great handmade gifts for friends and family during the holidays or for other special occasions. Whenever we have someone to thank, these treats are the best way to show our gratitude. But in that case, you'll want to make a double-batch, because there's no chance that a plate of Ultimate Dark Chocolate Brownies makes it out of the house without a quick "quality check."

These handheld treats will be the hit of any party. We love cookie recipes with a special Southern twist: Cornmeal Thumbprints with Tomato Jam, Tea Cakes, and Swoon Pies (our take on Moon Pies). But we still crave classics like chocolate chip cookies, peanut butter cookies, or snickerdoodles just as much.

Get really creative—not to mention decadent—with brownie and bar recipes that fuse two classic desserts, like Pecan Pie Bars. During the holidays, try our cookie, bar, and brownie spins on favorite holiday flavors: Candy Cane Cake Bars, Molasses Crinkles, and Pecan Pralines. With so many recipes to choose from, you can fill your cookie jar year-round. You'll always have an easy answer when somebody asks, "What's for dessert?"