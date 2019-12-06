62 Boozy Desserts That Add a Splash of Spirit to Your Party

By Southern Living Editors Updated April 04, 2022
Credit: Greg DuPree

Plenty of Southern recipes use a dash of bourbon, and dessert dishes are not excluded. In fact, we have dozens of boozy desserts that implement a hint of bourbon, whiskey, brandy, rum, and several types of liqueurs. We even made a margarita cake recipe with a bit of tequila that's perfect for Cinco de Mayo.

From stunning layer cakes to simple bread puddings, these alcoholic desserts are just what your celebration needs. There are plenty of boozy desserts on this list made especially for the holiday season, like our Spiked Eggnog Bundt Cake or our Gingerbread with Stout Buttercream for Christmas and our Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie or Pumpkin-Honey-Beer Bread Pudding with Apple Brandy-Caramel Sauce for Thanksgiving. It wouldn't be a Derby party without bourbon, so serve up our Mint Julep Cupcakes or Kentucky Bourbon Pie for a fun finale. Of course, we have plenty of options for bourbon balls (plus, a rum balls recipe), which make the cutest treats for neighbors and hostesses.

Whatever the occasion, why not add a little spirit to your dessert table? These boozy desserts are the ticket to sending your guests home full and happy.  

Start Slideshow

1 of 62

White Cake with Bourbon Buttercream and Seven-Minute Frosting

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: White Cake with Bourbon Buttercream and Seven-Minute Frosting

This classic white cake has boozy layers and a fluffy frosting on top for your prettiest Christmas dessert yet.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 62

Margarita Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Margarita Cake

Taco Tuesday just got so much more delicious. Cheers!

3 of 62

Pecan Pie Brownies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pecan Pie Brownies

A splash of bourbon is optional in this dessert mashup recipe, but we think it adds some welcome spirit.

Advertisement

4 of 62

Spiked Eggnog Bundt Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Spiked Eggnog Bundt Cake

Nothing says, "happy holidays" like a boozy eggnog cake.

5 of 62

Cornbread Pudding with Whiskey Caramel

Credit: Photo: Brian Woodcock

Recipe: Cornbread Pudding with Whiskey Caramel

This super-Southern version of bread pudding uses cornbread as a base.

6 of 62

Mama's Rum Cake

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards

Recipe: Mama's Rum Cake

Mildred "Mama Dip" Council, of Mama Dip's Kitchen in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, shared her legendary rum cake recipe with us.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 62

Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Torie Cox Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie

A splash of bourbon and a bit of orange zest balance out the sweetest of this Southern Thanksgiving favorite.

8 of 62

Bourbon Balls

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Buffy Hargett

Recipe: Bourbon Balls

This Southern favorite makes an adorable gift during the holidays.

9 of 62

Peach-Bourbon Upside-Down Bundt Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Peach-Bourbon Upside-Down Bundt Cake

Fresh summer peaches are the star of this showstopping dessert.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 62

Whiskey Pie with Tipsy Berries

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett

Recipe: Whiskey Pie with Tipsy Berries

This boozy pie is the prettiest finale for your 4th of July bash.

11 of 62

Brennan's Bananas Foster

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Karin Olsen

Recipe: Brennan's Bananas Foster

Famed New Orleans restaurant Brennan's created this iconic dessert, and we were lucky enough to get the recipe.

12 of 62

Creole Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Creole Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce

New Orleans chef Leah Chase puts a Creole spin on bread pudding with this boozy recipe that'll put a kick in your Christmas.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 62

Eggnog Spice Cake with Bourbon Custard Filling and Eggnog Buttercream

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Eggnog Spice Cake with Bourbon Custard Filling and Eggnog Buttercream

This impressive layer cake is a perfect holiday baking project for an afternoon off work and school.

14 of 62

Brown Sugar-Rum Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Brown Sugar-Rum Cake

There's nothing better than a classic sheet cake to serve a crowd.

15 of 62

Strawberry Cream Pie

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Strawberry Cream Pie

Red currant jelly spiked with orange liqueur is an elegant touch atop fresh strawberries on this fluffy pie.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 62

Cassandra's "Light" Fruitcake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Cassandra's "Light" Fruitcake

This fruitcake will ensure every Christmas guest has a good time.

17 of 62

Mini Bourbon-and-Cola Bundt Cakes

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Mini Bourbon-and-Cola Bundt Cakes

We took the classic cocktail pairing and made it into a fun mini dessert that's perfect for a tailgate or cookout.

18 of 62

Pecan Spice Cake with Caramel-Rum Glaze

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Pecan Spice Cake with Caramel-Rum Glaze

Welcome fall with a beautiful spice cake that guests will rave about.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 62

Bourbon Ice Cream Float

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Bourbon Ice Cream Float

There's something nostalgic about a classic ice cream float, and a splash of bourbon makes it even more fun for your summer party.

20 of 62

Lane Cupcakes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Lane Cupcakes

Serve a cute cupcake full of vintage recipe nostalgia with this recipe.

21 of 62

Butterscotch Pie with Whiskey Caramel Sauce

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Butterscotch Pie with Whiskey Caramel Sauce

This dreamy caramel sauce can be made up to one month in advance, and it makes a delicious topping for ice cream.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 62

Kentucky Bourbon Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Kentucky Bourbon Pie

It wouldn't be Derby Day without a derby pie! You'll be everyone's favorite hostess with this recipe.

23 of 62

Utterly Deadly Pecan Pie

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Utterly Deadly Pecan Pie

Making your pecan pie in a cast-iron skillet yields a perfectly crispy crust and soft filling.

24 of 62

Caramel Apple Cake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Caramel Apple Cake

This beautiful fall cake is topped with our Apple-Brandy Caramel Sauce that you'll want to pour over ice cream and pancakes all season long.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 62

Peach Bread Pudding with Bourbon Caramel

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Peach Bread Pudding with Bourbon Caramel

Fresh preaches add a summery twist to classic bread pudding.

26 of 62

Lady Baltimore Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Lady Baltimore Cake

This delicate cake has the dreamiest frosting.

27 of 62

Coconut Cake with Rum Filling and Coconut Ermine Frosting

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Coconut Cake with Rum Filling and Coconut Ermine Frosting

Luscious coconut cake and rum custard were made to be together, as this stunning layer cake proves.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 62

Bananas Foster Coffee Cake with Vanilla-Rum Sauce

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Bananas Foster Coffee Cake with Vanilla-Rum Sauce

Brunch just got so much more interesting with this Bananas Foster-inspired confection.

29 of 62

Mango-Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie with Baked Saltine Cracker Crust

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Mango-Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie with Baked Saltine Cracker Crust

This bright pie is the most refreshing summer dessert, and it starts with a simple Saltine crust.

30 of 62

Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: Kellie Gerber Kelley

Recipe: Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls

This no-bake recipe only has four-ingredients, so it makes a budget-friendly hostess gift for the holidays.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 62

Hot Buttered Rum Bread Pudding

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Hot Buttered Rum Bread Pudding

This spiced dessert will make your house smell amazing during the holidays.

32 of 62

Chocolate-Bourbon Pecan Pie

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chocolate-Bourbon Pecan Pie

If you're bored with the same pecan pie every Thanksgiving, you know it'll taste amazing with chocolate and bourbon.

33 of 62

Apple-Bourbon Pie

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Apple-Bourbon Pie

This recipe first ran in our November 1995 issue, and it's been a go-to classic ever since.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 62

Rum Balls

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Rum Balls

These boozy bites from our December 1993 issue use honey instead of the go-to corn syrup, which gives them that "je ne sais quoi" that will have everyone asking you for the recipe.

35 of 62

Mini Bananas Foster Sticky Buns

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Mini Bananas Foster Sticky Buns

Finish off your holiday brunch with these mini delights that have a touch of rum.

36 of 62

Pumpkin-Honey-Beer Bread Pudding with Apple Brandy-Caramel Sauce

Credit: Photographer: Alison Miksch; Prop Stylist: Lydia Pursell; Food Stylist: Erin Merhar

Recipe: Pumpkin-Honey-Beer Bread Pudding with Apple Brandy-Caramel Sauce

This bread pudding recipe is fall baking at its best.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 62

Double-Decker Pecan Cheesecake Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Double-Decker Pecan Cheesecake Pie

What's better than pecan pie and cheesecake? A recipe that combines them!

38 of 62

Rebecca's Black Bottom Icebox Pie

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas; Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Rebecca's Black Bottom Icebox Pie

Icebox pies are the best make-ahead desserts, and you've got to try this one out for all the chocolate lovers in your family.

39 of 62

Skillet Caramel Apple Pie

Credit: Photo: Stephen DeVries, Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Skillet Caramel Apple Pie

Swap your usual pie palate for your cast-iron skillet—you'll thank us.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

40 of 62

Icebox Fruit Cake

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Icebox Fruit Cake

A Southern holiday classic meets a Southern summer classic in this cooled-off fruitcake.

41 of 62

Over the Moon Chocolate Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Over the Moon Chocolate Pie

MoonPies are a Southern favorite, so we had to make a pie recipe in their honor.

42 of 62

Challah Bread Pudding

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Challah Bread Pudding

Challah is the ideal bread to soak up custard in a bread pudding recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

43 of 62

Gingerbread Cake Roll with Eggnog Cream

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Gingerbread Cake Roll with Eggnog Cream

Since it needs to chill for at least eight hours, this boozy, festive cake is best for making ahead and saving you time the day of your get-together.

44 of 62

Strawberry Birthday Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Strawberry Birthday Cake

This gorgeous cake is filled with fresh strawberry compote with a bit of rum to round out the sweet cake layers.

45 of 62

Café Brûlot Bread Pudding

Credit: Photo: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Café Brûlot Bread Pudding

Coffee lovers, we've created this dreamy recipe just for you.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

46 of 62

Butter Toffee-Pecan Layer Cake

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Butter Toffee-Pecan Layer Cake

Every bite of this buttery cake is better than the last.

47 of 62

Gingerbread with Stout Buttercream

Recipe: Gingerbread with Stout Buttercream

This holiday dessert uses your favorite stout beer to balance out sweet buttercream.

48 of 62

The Red Velvet Cake

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: The Red Velvet Cake

This towering red velvet cake is sandwiched with a strawberry glaze made with preserves and almond liqueur.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

49 of 62

Praline Layer Cake

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Praline Layer Cake

This cake has enough going on to impress even the best baker at your holiday table.

50 of 62

Coffee Baba au Rhum

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Coffee Baba au Rhum

Our shortcut version of the original French confection will be a hit at your Christmas cocktail.

51 of 62

White Chocolate Poinsettia Cake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: White Chocolate Poinsettia Cake

This picture-perfect Christmas cake includes chocolate liqueur in the filling.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

52 of 62

Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake with Caramel Buttercream

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake with Caramel Buttercream

This fudgy cake batter gets a bit of bourbon at the last second before going in the oven.

53 of 62

Buttermilk-Pecan Pralines

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Buttermilk-Pecan Pralines

As finicky as pralines can be to make, the results are absolutely delicious when you get them right.

54 of 62

Tres Leches Cake

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Tres Leches Cake

A classic three milk cake is the best way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

55 of 62

Pecan Bourbon Balls

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Pecan Bourbon Balls

These classic bourbon balls are rolled in buttery toasted pecans for a fun Southern riff.

56 of 62

The Lane Cake

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: The Lane Cake

Every Southern cook has to make at least one legendary Lane Cake in his or her lifetime.

57 of 62

Grand Marnier Cakes

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Ana Kelly

Recipe: Grand Marnier Cakes

These mini Bundt cakes were made for Southern baby showers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

58 of 62

Georgia Peanut Pie with Peanut Butter Crust and Brown Sugar-Bourbon Whipped Cream

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Georgia Peanut Pie with Peanut Butter Crust and Brown Sugar-Bourbon Whipped Cream

This peanut pie has the ideal mix of sweet and salty, and the brown sugar-bourbon whipped cream is truly the perfect way to top it off.

59 of 62

Triple-Layer Chocolate-Caramel Cake

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Triple-Layer Chocolate-Caramel Cake

Chocolate, caramel, and bourbon—what more could you want in a birthday cake?

60 of 62

Bourbon-Chocolate Cake With Praline Frosting

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Bourbon-Chocolate Cake With Praline Frosting

Bourbon, chocolate, and praline frosting? There's so much to love about this decadent recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

61 of 62