62 Boozy Desserts That Add a Splash of Spirit to Your Party

Plenty of Southern recipes use a dash of bourbon, and dessert dishes are not excluded. In fact, we have dozens of boozy desserts that implement a hint of bourbon, whiskey, brandy, rum, and several types of liqueurs. We even made a margarita cake recipe with a bit of tequila that's perfect for Cinco de Mayo.

From stunning layer cakes to simple bread puddings, these alcoholic desserts are just what your celebration needs. There are plenty of boozy desserts on this list made especially for the holiday season, like our Spiked Eggnog Bundt Cake or our Gingerbread with Stout Buttercream for Christmas and our Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie or Pumpkin-Honey-Beer Bread Pudding with Apple Brandy-Caramel Sauce for Thanksgiving. It wouldn't be a Derby party without bourbon, so serve up our Mint Julep Cupcakes or Kentucky Bourbon Pie for a fun finale. Of course, we have plenty of options for bourbon balls (plus, a rum balls recipe), which make the cutest treats for neighbors and hostesses.

Whatever the occasion, why not add a little spirit to your dessert table? These boozy desserts are the ticket to sending your guests home full and happy.