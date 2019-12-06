62 Boozy Desserts That Add a Splash of Spirit to Your Party
Plenty of Southern recipes use a dash of bourbon, and dessert dishes are not excluded. In fact, we have dozens of boozy desserts that implement a hint of bourbon, whiskey, brandy, rum, and several types of liqueurs. We even made a margarita cake recipe with a bit of tequila that's perfect for Cinco de Mayo.
From stunning layer cakes to simple bread puddings, these alcoholic desserts are just what your celebration needs. There are plenty of boozy desserts on this list made especially for the holiday season, like our Spiked Eggnog Bundt Cake or our Gingerbread with Stout Buttercream for Christmas and our Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie or Pumpkin-Honey-Beer Bread Pudding with Apple Brandy-Caramel Sauce for Thanksgiving. It wouldn't be a Derby party without bourbon, so serve up our Mint Julep Cupcakes or Kentucky Bourbon Pie for a fun finale. Of course, we have plenty of options for bourbon balls (plus, a rum balls recipe), which make the cutest treats for neighbors and hostesses.
Whatever the occasion, why not add a little spirit to your dessert table? These boozy desserts are the ticket to sending your guests home full and happy.
White Cake with Bourbon Buttercream and Seven-Minute Frosting
This classic white cake has boozy layers and a fluffy frosting on top for your prettiest Christmas dessert yet.
Margarita Cake
Taco Tuesday just got so much more delicious. Cheers!
Pecan Pie Brownies
A splash of bourbon is optional in this dessert mashup recipe, but we think it adds some welcome spirit.
Spiked Eggnog Bundt Cake
Nothing says, "happy holidays" like a boozy eggnog cake.
Cornbread Pudding with Whiskey Caramel
This super-Southern version of bread pudding uses cornbread as a base.
Mama's Rum Cake
Mildred "Mama Dip" Council, of Mama Dip's Kitchen in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, shared her legendary rum cake recipe with us.
Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie
A splash of bourbon and a bit of orange zest balance out the sweetest of this Southern Thanksgiving favorite.
Bourbon Balls
This Southern favorite makes an adorable gift during the holidays.
Peach-Bourbon Upside-Down Bundt Cake
Fresh summer peaches are the star of this showstopping dessert.
Whiskey Pie with Tipsy Berries
This boozy pie is the prettiest finale for your 4th of July bash.
Brennan's Bananas Foster
Famed New Orleans restaurant Brennan's created this iconic dessert, and we were lucky enough to get the recipe.
Creole Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce
New Orleans chef Leah Chase puts a Creole spin on bread pudding with this boozy recipe that'll put a kick in your Christmas.
Eggnog Spice Cake with Bourbon Custard Filling and Eggnog Buttercream
This impressive layer cake is a perfect holiday baking project for an afternoon off work and school.
Brown Sugar-Rum Cake
There's nothing better than a classic sheet cake to serve a crowd.
Strawberry Cream Pie
Red currant jelly spiked with orange liqueur is an elegant touch atop fresh strawberries on this fluffy pie.
Cassandra's "Light" Fruitcake
This fruitcake will ensure every Christmas guest has a good time.
Mini Bourbon-and-Cola Bundt Cakes
We took the classic cocktail pairing and made it into a fun mini dessert that's perfect for a tailgate or cookout.
Pecan Spice Cake with Caramel-Rum Glaze
Welcome fall with a beautiful spice cake that guests will rave about.
Bourbon Ice Cream Float
There's something nostalgic about a classic ice cream float, and a splash of bourbon makes it even more fun for your summer party.
Lane Cupcakes
Serve a cute cupcake full of vintage recipe nostalgia with this recipe.
Butterscotch Pie with Whiskey Caramel Sauce
This dreamy caramel sauce can be made up to one month in advance, and it makes a delicious topping for ice cream.
Kentucky Bourbon Pie
It wouldn't be Derby Day without a derby pie! You'll be everyone's favorite hostess with this recipe.
Utterly Deadly Pecan Pie
Making your pecan pie in a cast-iron skillet yields a perfectly crispy crust and soft filling.
Caramel Apple Cake
This beautiful fall cake is topped with our Apple-Brandy Caramel Sauce that you'll want to pour over ice cream and pancakes all season long.
Peach Bread Pudding with Bourbon Caramel
Fresh preaches add a summery twist to classic bread pudding.
Lady Baltimore Cake
This delicate cake has the dreamiest frosting.
Coconut Cake with Rum Filling and Coconut Ermine Frosting
Luscious coconut cake and rum custard were made to be together, as this stunning layer cake proves.
Bananas Foster Coffee Cake with Vanilla-Rum Sauce
Brunch just got so much more interesting with this Bananas Foster-inspired confection.
Mango-Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie with Baked Saltine Cracker Crust
This bright pie is the most refreshing summer dessert, and it starts with a simple Saltine crust.
Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls
This no-bake recipe only has four-ingredients, so it makes a budget-friendly hostess gift for the holidays.
Hot Buttered Rum Bread Pudding
This spiced dessert will make your house smell amazing during the holidays.
Chocolate-Bourbon Pecan Pie
If you're bored with the same pecan pie every Thanksgiving, you know it'll taste amazing with chocolate and bourbon.
Apple-Bourbon Pie
This recipe first ran in our November 1995 issue, and it's been a go-to classic ever since.
Rum Balls
These boozy bites from our December 1993 issue use honey instead of the go-to corn syrup, which gives them that "je ne sais quoi" that will have everyone asking you for the recipe.
Mini Bananas Foster Sticky Buns
Finish off your holiday brunch with these mini delights that have a touch of rum.
Pumpkin-Honey-Beer Bread Pudding with Apple Brandy-Caramel Sauce
This bread pudding recipe is fall baking at its best.
Double-Decker Pecan Cheesecake Pie
What's better than pecan pie and cheesecake? A recipe that combines them!
Rebecca's Black Bottom Icebox Pie
Icebox pies are the best make-ahead desserts, and you've got to try this one out for all the chocolate lovers in your family.
Skillet Caramel Apple Pie
Swap your usual pie palate for your cast-iron skillet—you'll thank us.
Icebox Fruit Cake
A Southern holiday classic meets a Southern summer classic in this cooled-off fruitcake.
Over the Moon Chocolate Pie
MoonPies are a Southern favorite, so we had to make a pie recipe in their honor.
Challah Bread Pudding
Challah is the ideal bread to soak up custard in a bread pudding recipe.
Gingerbread Cake Roll with Eggnog Cream
Since it needs to chill for at least eight hours, this boozy, festive cake is best for making ahead and saving you time the day of your get-together.
Strawberry Birthday Cake
This gorgeous cake is filled with fresh strawberry compote with a bit of rum to round out the sweet cake layers.
Café Brûlot Bread Pudding
Coffee lovers, we've created this dreamy recipe just for you.
Butter Toffee-Pecan Layer Cake
Every bite of this buttery cake is better than the last.
Gingerbread with Stout Buttercream
This holiday dessert uses your favorite stout beer to balance out sweet buttercream.
The Red Velvet Cake
This towering red velvet cake is sandwiched with a strawberry glaze made with preserves and almond liqueur.
Praline Layer Cake
This cake has enough going on to impress even the best baker at your holiday table.
Coffee Baba au Rhum
Our shortcut version of the original French confection will be a hit at your Christmas cocktail.
White Chocolate Poinsettia Cake
This picture-perfect Christmas cake includes chocolate liqueur in the filling.
Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake with Caramel Buttercream
This fudgy cake batter gets a bit of bourbon at the last second before going in the oven.
Buttermilk-Pecan Pralines
As finicky as pralines can be to make, the results are absolutely delicious when you get them right.
Tres Leches Cake
A classic three milk cake is the best way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.
Pecan Bourbon Balls
These classic bourbon balls are rolled in buttery toasted pecans for a fun Southern riff.
The Lane Cake
Every Southern cook has to make at least one legendary Lane Cake in his or her lifetime.
Grand Marnier Cakes
These mini Bundt cakes were made for Southern baby showers.
Georgia Peanut Pie with Peanut Butter Crust and Brown Sugar-Bourbon Whipped Cream
This peanut pie has the ideal mix of sweet and salty, and the brown sugar-bourbon whipped cream is truly the perfect way to top it off.
Triple-Layer Chocolate-Caramel Cake
Chocolate, caramel, and bourbon—what more could you want in a birthday cake?
Bourbon-Chocolate Cake With Praline Frosting
Bourbon, chocolate, and praline frosting? There's so much to love about this decadent recipe.