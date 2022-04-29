Dessert Recipes You Can Make in 30 Minutes—Or Less

While we love when we get that chance to spend a day in the kitchen whipping up a homemade dessert like a beautiful layer cake or intricate pie, we understand that there are times when that's not doable. For instance, you may need a dessert recipe that's a little quicker when that after dinner sweet tooth hits or when you need to pull together a dessert to take to tomorrow's potluck. Lucky for you, each of these easy dessert recipes requires just 30 minutes or less of hands-on time in the kitchen to pull together.

Even though these desserts come together quickly, they still yield delicious results and no one will be able to guess how little time you spent in the kitchen. From no-bake cookies to icebox cakes to chilled pies and more, there are plenty of crowd-pleasing dessert recipes in this collection. So read on to find your new favorite dessert recipes that can come together in as little as 10 minutes.