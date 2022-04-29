Dessert Recipes You Can Make in 30 Minutes—Or Less
While we love when we get that chance to spend a day in the kitchen whipping up a homemade dessert like a beautiful layer cake or intricate pie, we understand that there are times when that's not doable. For instance, you may need a dessert recipe that's a little quicker when that after dinner sweet tooth hits or when you need to pull together a dessert to take to tomorrow's potluck. Lucky for you, each of these easy dessert recipes requires just 30 minutes or less of hands-on time in the kitchen to pull together.
Even though these desserts come together quickly, they still yield delicious results and no one will be able to guess how little time you spent in the kitchen. From no-bake cookies to icebox cakes to chilled pies and more, there are plenty of crowd-pleasing dessert recipes in this collection. So read on to find your new favorite dessert recipes that can come together in as little as 10 minutes.
No-Bake Chocolate-Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies
Yes, it's possible to make cookies without turning on the oven.
Strawberry Cheesecake Salad
Enjoy the flavor of cheesecake in just 15 minutes with this easy dessert.
Creamy Peach Icebox Cake
You can pull this cake together in just 20 minutes the day before you'd like to serve. Then let it freeze overnight.
Lemon Tiramisu
Using packaged ladyfinger biscotti helps this cheerful dessert come together in just 15 minutes. Let it chill in the refrigerator while you enjoy a meal and bring it out to wow your guests with dessert.
Cookie Dough Fudge
You may be surprised to learn that the only appliance you need to pull together this safe-to-eat cookie dough treat is your microwave.
No-Bake Strawberry Pie
The homemade crust and filling for this pie come together in just 30-minutes. The refrigerator will do the rest of the work while it chills.
Triple Chocolate Milkshake
Not just one, but three types of chocolate come together in this milkshake that is sure to satisfy any post-dinner sweet tooth.
Salted Caramel Fudge
This fudge will be great on its own, but can me made even better by serving it alongside vanilla ice cream.
Heavenly Key Lime Pie
Once you see how easy it is to make homemade Key Lime pie, you'll be tempted to make one even if you don't have a reason to.
Caramel Pecan Icebox Cake
You'll spend just 25 minutes assembling this decadent icebox cake.
Rum Balls
Only six ingredients are needed to pull together this classic boozy treat.
Grandma's Chocolate Drop Cookies
Using a cookie scoop to drop your cookies on the baking sheet will help keep them uniform in size.
Butterscotch Fudge
This fudge comes together in just 15 minutes. The hardest part will be waiting for it to set before taking the first bite.
No-Bake Fudgy Toffee Bars
Allowing parchment paper to hang over the sides of the pan will allow you to easily remove the toffee bars when you're ready to cut them.
Pecan Pralines
The secret to mastering homemade pralines is using a candy thermometer.