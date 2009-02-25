65 Fresh Spring Desserts That Will Delight All Season
These delightful sweets are a tasteful final touch for your spring celebration. Springtime is full of color and wonderful scents, and it isn't just the flowers (although florals do inspire some of our favorite spring desserts). In addition to the fragrant roses, the spring season is full of fresh fruit and berries—accordingly, these gorgeous spring desserts are all about seasonal fruit. Make sure your sweet tooth is satisfied with everything from fudgy Bundt cakes to cupcakes for a crowd.
Each of these spring dessert recipes is great for sharing with family, friends, and neighbors. Many of these recipes are inspired by our favorite spring beverages, from our Strawberry-Lemonade Cake to our Sweet Tea Bundt (of course, you'll have to serve this with a glass of Mama's signature sweet tea). And don't forget about the Easter desserts!
Recipe: Strawberry-Lemonade Cake
You can assemble this glorious cake up to two days ahead; store at room temp. Also, you can freeze cooled layers up to a month in plastic wrap and aluminum foil. The sweet-tart Strawberry-Lemonade Jam and Strawberry Frosting make for a delicious finish.
Recipe: Lemon-Orange Chiffon Cake
Serve this decadent spring dessert at your next ladies' luncheon and wow the crowd with edible flowers.
Recipe: Classic Coconut Cake
Look for packaged coconut shavings in your grocer's natural foods section.
Recipe: Lemon Raspberry Cake
If you're looking for a springtime recipe that will really steal the show, this two-layered Lemon Raspberry Cake has elegance written all over it.
Recipe: Banana Pudding Cheesecake
This sinfully sweet dessert is the perfect blend of fresh bananas, creamy cheesecake, and crunchy vanilla wafers.
Recipe: Key Lime Pound Cake
Dress up traditional pound cake with a little lime zest and a homemade Key lime glaze for a deliciously tropical dessert.
Recipe: Chocolate-Strawberry Cake
This sweet-as-can-be stunner is essentially a chocolate-covered strawberry in layer cake form.
Recipe: Heavenly Angel Food Cake
The rich, moist texture of this divine angel food cake is unlike any other. Made from scratch in minutes, it's baked in a 13x9-inch pan and spread with frosting that's a lemon lover's dream.
Recipe: The Ultimate Carrot Cake
Truly our best-ever carrot cake recipe, make this classic favorite for a crowd and you might not have any leftovers to bring home.
Recipe: Carrot Cake Cupcakes with Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting
Overestimated the amount of chocolate eggs your family could actually consume? Make use of the spares as cupcake toppers.
Recipe: Classic Strawberry Shortcake
With juicy strawberries spooned over sweet and tender biscuits, old-fashioned strawberry shortcakes are the perfect dessert. If the berries are very sweet, decrease the sugar to suit your taste.
Recipe: Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake
There are a few things to note about this recipe before you start baking. First, the cream cheese is added after beating the butter and sugar. And, yes, you read the cooking instructions correctly—the cake bakes at a slightly higher temperature than usual.
Recipe: Sweet Tea Bundt Cake
Spring marks the start of porch-sitting season across the South, and we're celebrating with this Sweet Tea Bundt Cake.
Recipe: Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges
Candied pineapple adds a touch of whimsy to these fan-favorite cupcakes.
Recipe: Coconut Pound Cake
Bring a bit of tropical flair to the BBQ with this lightened-up pound cake.
Recipe: Strawberry Icebox Cake
If your warm childhood days were spent enjoying cool slices of icebox cake, this strawberry version of the well-loved treat will trigger a welcome wave of nostalgia.
Recipe: Lemon-Orange Pound Cake
Combining the two icings gives this cake an extra-special finish.
Recipe: Fried Bananas Foster
Serve this fried sweet treat over butter pecan ice cream and top with caramel rum sauce.
Recipe: Key Lime Slab Pie with Strawberry Whipped Cream
Fresh strawberries and lime zest top off this delicious and easy slab pie.
Recipe: Lemon Bar Cake
Make this luscious lemon dessert in the slow cooker. Serve it warm or let it cool.
Recipe: Chocolate Bundt Cake
In the spring, we're all about the light, fruity desserts, but sometimes you just can't resist a nice, fluffy chocolate Bundt.
Recipe: Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake
Bright lemon blueberry glaze makes this dessert a showstopper every time.
Recipe: Rose Petal Cupcakes
The best way to jazz up any simple vanilla cupcakes? Add rose petals.
Recipe: Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes
Make the most of that fresh spring produce and bake up a batch of these Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes.
Recipe: Coconut-Carrot Cake with Coconut Buttercream
Not only is this cake visually stunning, but it bakes in a sheet pan, ensuring it'll feed a crowd.
Recipe: Blueberry Mini Cheesecakes
If you put a handful of blueberries in your cheesecake, that makes it healthy, right?
Recipe: Mini Confetti Cake
These little cakes are so elegant, your guests will never expect that they were actually cut from one big sheet cake.
Recipe: Grand Marnier Cakes
This recipe has been a standard in our Rolodex since its original publication in 1977—clearly, these mini Bundt cakes have stood the test of time.
Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cupcakes
As far as Grandma's concerned, it's not a dinner party without an upside-down cake, and with pre-portioned personal cakes, we just made serving this classic dish a whole lot easier.
Recipe: Raspberry Crumble Bars
Warm weather means that picnic season has officially begun, and these Raspberry Crumble Bars are the mess-free, portable picnic treat you've been searching for.
Recipe: Pineapple-Ginger Upside-Down Cake
We've kicked Grandma's classic recipe up a notch with a dose of freshly grated ginger and an elegant lattice of pineapple.
Recipe: Creamy Peach Icebox Cake
Layers of ice cream, pound cake, and fresh peaches? It doesn't get much sweeter than this.
Recipe: Mini Strawberry Tarts
These sweet treats start with a pistachio crust. A dreamy mixture of cream cheese, lemon juice and zest, and whipped cream are folded together before filling the individual tarts. Toss the fresh strawberries in sugar, just before topping the tarts, to give them just a hint of added sweetness.
Recipe: Strawberry Dream Cake
You'll fall in love with this too-good-to-be-true strawberry cake. Fluffy whipped frosting made with marscapone cheese, sugar, whipping cream, and vanilla and almond extracts is the perfect finishing touch. We love the presentation of cake slices with upright strawberries between the layers. When it comes down to the details, this sweet confection takes the cake.
Recipe: Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake
Trust us: This simple and swoon-worthy sheet cake will be a keeper in your recipe box. File it under "Springtime Crowd-pleaser."
Recipe: Key Lime Icebox Cake
Layers of tangy-sweet Key lime custard and graham crackers stack up to make one quick and easy layer cake with just enough pucker to take the heat off summer. Add the lime juice once you've fully cooked the custard to let the cornstarch thicken the mixture properly.
Recipe: The Lemon Cheese Layer Cake
Expecting a twist on cheesecake? You're in for an even sweeter surprise. These layers are filled with a buttery rich lemon curd instead.
Recipe: Lemon Bar Cheesecake
This indulgent recipe marries two delicious desserts: lemon bars and cheesecake. Using a dark springform pan ensures a golden brown crust on this tart dessert recipe without having to bake before adding the filling.
Recipe: Lemon-Lime Pound Cake
This recipe is based on a classic Southern favorite called 7UP Pound Cake, which was created in the 1950s when the soda company suggested using its soft drink instead of other liquid in pound cake recipes. The result: one of the best, and simplest, cakes you'll ever make.
Recipe: Lemon-Yogurt Crumb Cake
We love the swirls of lemon curd in this cake, but it's also delicious without it.
Recipe: Lemon Sherbet Cupcakes with Buttercream Frosting
These citrus treats are too good to keep to yourself. Make an extra batch and bring to a friend for the sweetest surprise.
Recipe: Rhubarb Custard Pie
This dessert is pretty in pink! While it may not get all the love, rhubarb is the knowing baker's best-kept secret. The floral orange custard that hints at vanilla plays well with the tartness of the rhubarb, while the flaky pie dough holds everything together.
Recipe: Basil-Lemon Bars
Yes, we know—these aren't grandma's lemon bars, and we're okay with that. The addition of basil gives the time-honored classic a sophisticated twist we just can't resist.
Recipe: Grasshopper Pie
With an electric green color, Grasshopper Pie adds a refreshing burst to any spring day. It's a no-bake dessert that you can throw together effortlessly for a party.
Recipe: No-Bake Strawberry Pie
This is basically an icebox cake, which means you can't go wrong. Creamy filling sits atop a crunchy graham cracker crust, and fresh strawberries decorate the top in a jewel-toned crown that's sure to wow.
Recipe: Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Bars
If you loved the Good Humor bars from the ice cream truck as a kid, consider this the decidedly grown-up version that'll have memories flooding back.
Recipe: Lemon Chess Pie
The one sure way to make a chess pie fit for spring is to add a dash of sunny lemon.
Recipe: Mixed Berry Cheesecake Cupcakes
With these cheesecake cupcakes, you can be sure they'll wow at a party without causing undue stress beforehand. Simply make them up to two days ahead—they keep wonderfully.
Recipe: No-Churn Key Lime Pie Ice Cream
Warmer spring weather calls for the first ice cream of the season. Dish up this bright, no-church ice cream in an ode to the Sunshine State—here's to wishing for good weather all spring long.
Recipe: Peach Crumble Pie
Take advantage of the late spring crop of peaches by making this two-for-one dessert. Packed with juicy fruit, pecans, and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, it won't take much to convince you this should be on your dessert roster for summer, too.
Recipe: Hummingbird Cake Whoopie Pies
Guests will love these individual servings of the beloved hummingbird cake, and the sandwich form ensures a perfect frosting-to-cake ratio.
Recipe: White Cake with Berry-Swiss Meringue Buttercream
Make this for your next garden party, luncheon, or shower. We use a boxed cake mix to keep things simple, and that way, you can focus on the frosting.
Recipe: Mini Meringue Kisses
The one time you'll hear us say something might be better than chocolate. Delight guests with bowlfuls of rainbow mini meringues scattered on all the party tables.
Recipe: Chocolate-Raspberry Cheesecake
A dynamic duo, chocolate and raspberry never disappoint. The tart fruit will cut through the richness of the chocolate, making for a truly dazzling dessert in every way.
Recipe: Raspberry-White Chocolate Meringue Sandwich Cookies
These delicate creations resemble roses—a perfect way to welcome spring. Sweet white chocolate and tart raspberry jam make up the filling.
Recipe: Raspberry-Lemon Cheesecake
Tart, creamy, decadent—nothing says spring quite like a raspberry and lemon pairing. For a little flair, you'll want to swirl the jam in with a toothpick to create the signature swoops.
Recipe: Strawberry-Rosé Snack Cake
With a vibrant pink hue and clear rosé flavor, this cake is sure to the be favorite of the grown-ups all spring long.
Recipe: Lemon Drop Meringues
Sunny Lemon Drop Meringues will bring a smile to anyone's face. Plus, it's easy to make a big batch to have on hand for surprise company.
Recipe: Strawberry Cheesecake Salad
The best thing about deconstructed desserts is that they bring all the flavor and no fuss. Our Strawberry Cheesecake Salad is exactly what you need to elevate a spring weeknight dinner.
Recipe: Lemon Meringue Roulade
Here's a gussied-up version of the lemon meringue pie. Lemon curd rolls up in a layer of chewy almond meringue, which is then topped with shortbread and whipped cream.