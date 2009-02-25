65 Fresh Spring Desserts That Will Delight All Season

By Southern Living Editors Updated March 22, 2022
Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

These delightful sweets are a tasteful final touch for your spring celebration. Springtime is full of color and wonderful scents, and it isn't just the flowers (although florals do inspire some of our favorite spring desserts). In addition to the fragrant roses, the spring season is full of fresh fruit and berries—accordingly, these gorgeous spring desserts are all about seasonal fruit. Make sure your sweet tooth is satisfied with everything from fudgy Bundt cakes to cupcakes for a crowd.

Each of these spring dessert recipes is great for sharing with family, friends, and neighbors. Many of these recipes are inspired by our favorite spring beverages, from our Strawberry-Lemonade Cake to our Sweet Tea Bundt (of course, you'll have to serve this with a glass of Mama's signature sweet tea). And don't forget about the Easter desserts!

Strawberry-Lemonade Cake

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Strawberry-Lemonade Cake

You can assemble this glorious cake up to two days ahead; store at room temp. Also, you can freeze cooled layers up to a month in plastic wrap and aluminum foil. The sweet-tart Strawberry-Lemonade Jam and Strawberry Frosting make for a delicious finish.

Lemon-Orange Chiffon Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Lemon-Orange Chiffon Cake

Serve this decadent spring dessert at your next ladies' luncheon and wow the crowd with edible flowers.

Classic Coconut Cake

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Recipe: Classic Coconut Cake

Look for packaged coconut shavings in your grocer's natural foods section.

Lemon Raspberry Cake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Lemon Raspberry Cake

If you're looking for a springtime recipe that will really steal the show, this two-layered Lemon Raspberry Cake has elegance written all over it.

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia Degaris Pursell

Recipe: Banana Pudding Cheesecake

This sinfully sweet dessert is the perfect blend of fresh bananas, creamy cheesecake, and crunchy vanilla wafers.

Key Lime Pound Cake

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Key Lime Pound Cake

Dress up traditional pound cake with a little lime zest and a homemade Key lime glaze for a deliciously tropical dessert.

Chocolate-Strawberry Cake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Chocolate-Strawberry Cake

This sweet-as-can-be stunner is essentially a chocolate-covered strawberry in layer cake form.

Heavenly Angel Food Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Heavenly Angel Food Cake

The rich, moist texture of this divine angel food cake is unlike any other. Made from scratch in minutes, it's baked in a 13x9-inch pan and spread with frosting that's a lemon lover's dream.

The Ultimate Carrot Cake

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: The Ultimate Carrot Cake

Truly our best-ever carrot cake recipe, make this classic favorite for a crowd and you might not have any leftovers to bring home.

Carrot Cake Cupcakes with Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Carrot Cake Cupcakes with Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting

Overestimated the amount of chocolate eggs your family could actually consume? Make use of the spares as cupcake toppers.

Classic Strawberry Shortcake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Classic Strawberry Shortcake

With juicy strawberries spooned over sweet and tender biscuits, old-fashioned strawberry shortcakes are the perfect dessert. If the berries are very sweet, decrease the sugar to suit your taste.

Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake

There are a few things to note about this recipe before you start baking. First, the cream cheese is added after beating the butter and sugar. And, yes, you read the cooking instructions correctly—the cake bakes at a slightly higher temperature than usual.

Sweet Tea Bundt Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Sweet Tea Bundt Cake

Spring marks the start of porch-sitting season across the South, and we're celebrating with this Sweet Tea Bundt Cake.

Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges

Candied pineapple adds a touch of whimsy to these fan-favorite cupcakes.

Coconut Pound Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Coconut Pound Cake

Bring a bit of tropical flair to the BBQ with this lightened-up pound cake.

Strawberry Icebox Cake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Strawberry Icebox Cake

If your warm childhood days were spent enjoying cool slices of icebox cake, this strawberry version of the well-loved treat will trigger a welcome wave of nostalgia.

Lemon-Orange Pound Cake

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Ana Kelly

Recipe: Lemon-Orange Pound Cake

Combining the two icings gives this cake an extra-special finish. 

Fried Bananas Foster

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Mary Claire Britton

Recipe: Fried Bananas Foster

Serve this fried sweet treat over butter pecan ice cream and top with caramel rum sauce. 

Key Lime Slab Pie with Strawberry Whipped Cream

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Key Lime Slab Pie with Strawberry Whipped Cream

Fresh strawberries and lime zest top off this delicious and easy slab pie. 

Lemon Bar Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Lemon Bar Cake

Make this luscious lemon dessert in the slow cooker. Serve it warm or let it cool.  

Chocolate Bundt Cake

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Chocolate Bundt Cake

In the spring, we're all about the light, fruity desserts, but sometimes you just can't resist a nice, fluffy chocolate Bundt.

Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake

Bright lemon blueberry glaze makes this dessert a showstopper every time. 

Rose Petal Cupcakes

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Rose Petal Cupcakes

The best way to jazz up any simple vanilla cupcakes? Add rose petals.

Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes

Make the most of that fresh spring produce and bake up a batch of these Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes.

Coconut-Carrot Cake with Coconut Buttercream

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Coconut-Carrot Cake with Coconut Buttercream

Not only is this cake visually stunning, but it bakes in a sheet pan, ensuring it'll feed a crowd.

Blueberry Mini Cheesecakes

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Blueberry Mini Cheesecakes

If you put a handful of blueberries in your cheesecake, that makes it healthy, right?

Mini Confetti Cake

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Mini Confetti Cake

These little cakes are so elegant, your guests will never expect that they were actually cut from one big sheet cake.

Grand Marnier Cakes

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Ana Kelly

Recipe: Grand Marnier Cakes

This recipe has been a standard in our Rolodex since its original publication in 1977—clearly, these mini Bundt cakes have stood the test of time.

Pineapple Upside-Down Cupcakes

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cupcakes

As far as Grandma's concerned, it's not a dinner party without an upside-down cake, and with pre-portioned personal cakes, we just made serving this classic dish a whole lot easier.

Raspberry Crumble Bars

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Raspberry Crumble Bars

Warm weather means that picnic season has officially begun, and these Raspberry Crumble Bars are the mess-free, portable picnic treat you've been searching for.

Pineapple-Ginger Upside-Down Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Pineapple-Ginger Upside-Down Cake

We've kicked Grandma's classic recipe up a notch with a dose of freshly grated ginger and an elegant lattice of pineapple.

Creamy Peach Icebox Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling; Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Creamy Peach Icebox Cake

Layers of ice cream, pound cake, and fresh peaches? It doesn't get much sweeter than this.

Mini Strawberry Tarts

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Mini Strawberry Tarts

These sweet treats start with a pistachio crust. A dreamy mixture of cream cheese, lemon juice and zest, and whipped cream are folded together before filling the individual tarts. Toss the fresh strawberries in sugar, just before topping the tarts, to give them just a hint of added sweetness.

Strawberry Dream Cake

Credit: Photo: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Strawberry Dream Cake

You'll fall in love with this too-good-to-be-true strawberry cake. Fluffy whipped frosting made with marscapone cheese, sugar, whipping cream, and vanilla and almond extracts is the perfect finishing touch. We love the presentation of cake slices with upright strawberries between the layers. When it comes down to the details, this sweet confection takes the cake.

Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake

Trust us: This simple and swoon-worthy sheet cake will be a keeper in your recipe box. File it under "Springtime Crowd-pleaser."

Key Lime Icebox Cake

Credit: Photo: Hector M Sanchez; Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck; Food Stylist: Vanessa Rocchio

RecipeKey Lime Icebox Cake

Layers of tangy-sweet Key lime custard and graham crackers stack up to make one quick and easy layer cake with just enough pucker to take the heat off summer. Add the lime juice once you've fully cooked the custard to let the cornstarch thicken the mixture properly.

The Lemon Cheese Layer Cake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: The Lemon Cheese Layer Cake

Expecting a twist on cheesecake? You're in for an even sweeter surprise. These layers are filled with a buttery rich lemon curd instead.

Lemon Bar Cheesecake

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Lemon Bar Cheesecake

This indulgent recipe marries two delicious desserts: lemon bars and cheesecake. Using a dark springform pan ensures a golden brown crust on this tart dessert recipe without having to bake before adding the filling.

Lemon-Lime Pound Cake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Lemon-Lime Pound Cake

This recipe is based on a classic Southern favorite called 7UP Pound Cake, which was created in the 1950s when the soda company suggested using its soft drink instead of other liquid in pound cake recipes. The result: one of the best, and simplest, cakes you'll ever make.

Lemon-Yogurt Crumb Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Lemon-Yogurt Crumb Cake

We love the swirls of lemon curd in this cake, but it's also delicious without it.

Lemon Sherbet Cupcakes with Buttercream Frosting

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Lemon Sherbet Cupcakes with Buttercream Frosting

These citrus treats are too good to keep to yourself. Make an extra batch and bring to a friend for the sweetest surprise.

Rhubarb Custard Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Rhubarb Custard Pie

This dessert is pretty in pink! While it may not get all the love, rhubarb is the knowing baker's best-kept secret. The floral orange custard that hints at vanilla plays well with the tartness of the rhubarb, while the flaky pie dough holds everything together.

Basil-Lemon Bars

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Basil-Lemon Bars

Yes, we know—these aren't grandma's lemon bars, and we're okay with that. The addition of basil gives the time-honored classic a sophisticated twist we just can't resist.

Grasshopper Pie

Credit: Joy Howard

Recipe: Grasshopper Pie

With an electric green color, Grasshopper Pie adds a refreshing burst to any spring day. It's a no-bake dessert that you can throw together effortlessly for a party.

No-Bake Strawberry Pie

Credit: Joy Howard

Recipe: No-Bake Strawberry Pie

This is basically an icebox cake, which means you can't go wrong. Creamy filling sits atop a crunchy graham cracker crust, and fresh strawberries decorate the top in a jewel-toned crown that's sure to wow.

Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Bars

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Bars

If you loved the Good Humor bars from the ice cream truck as a kid, consider this the decidedly grown-up version that'll have memories flooding back.

Lemon Chess Pie

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Christine Kelly Food Stylist: Ali Ramee

Recipe: Lemon Chess Pie

The one sure way to make a chess pie fit for spring is to add a dash of sunny lemon.

Mixed Berry Cheesecake Cupcakes

Credit: Photographer: Alison Miksch Food Stylist: Erin Merhar Prop Stylist: Prissy Lee

Recipe: Mixed Berry Cheesecake Cupcakes

With these cheesecake cupcakes, you can be sure they'll wow at a party without causing undue stress beforehand. Simply make them up to two days ahead—they keep wonderfully.

No-Churn Key Lime Pie Ice Cream

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: No-Churn Key Lime Pie Ice Cream

Warmer spring weather calls for the first ice cream of the season. Dish up this bright, no-church ice cream in an ode to the Sunshine State—here's to wishing for good weather all spring long.

Peach Crumble Pie

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Peach Crumble Pie

Take advantage of the late spring crop of peaches by making this two-for-one dessert. Packed with juicy fruit, pecans, and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, it won't take much to convince you this should be on your dessert roster for summer, too.

Hummingbird Cake Whoopie Pies

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Katie Jacobs

Recipe: Hummingbird Cake Whoopie Pies

Guests will love these individual servings of the beloved hummingbird cake, and the sandwich form ensures a perfect frosting-to-cake ratio.

White Cake with Berry-Swiss Meringue Buttercream

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: White Cake with Berry-Swiss Meringue Buttercream

Make this for your next garden party, luncheon, or shower. We use a boxed cake mix to keep things simple, and that way, you can focus on the frosting.

Mini Meringue Kisses

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Mini Meringue Kisses

The one time you'll hear us say something might be better than chocolate. Delight guests with bowlfuls of rainbow mini meringues scattered on all the party tables.

Chocolate-Raspberry Cheesecake

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Christine Kelly Food Stylist: Ali Ramee

Recipe: Chocolate-Raspberry Cheesecake

A dynamic duo, chocolate and raspberry never disappoint. The tart fruit will cut through the richness of the chocolate, making for a truly dazzling dessert in every way.

Raspberry-White Chocolate Meringue Sandwich Cookies

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Raspberry-White Chocolate Meringue Sandwich Cookies

These delicate creations resemble roses—a perfect way to welcome spring. Sweet white chocolate and tart raspberry jam make up the filling.

Raspberry-Lemon Cheesecake

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Raspberry-Lemon Cheesecake

Tart, creamy, decadent—nothing says spring quite like a raspberry and lemon pairing. For a little flair, you'll want to swirl the jam in with a toothpick to create the signature swoops.

Strawberry-Rosé Snack Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Strawberry-Rosé Snack Cake

With a vibrant pink hue and clear rosé flavor, this cake is sure to the be favorite of the grown-ups all spring long.

Lemon Drop Meringues

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Lemon Drop Meringues

Sunny Lemon Drop Meringues will bring a smile to anyone's face. Plus, it's easy to make a big batch to have on hand for surprise company.

Strawberry Cheesecake Salad

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Strawberry Cheesecake Salad

The best thing about deconstructed desserts is that they bring all the flavor and no fuss. Our Strawberry Cheesecake Salad is exactly what you need to elevate a spring weeknight dinner.

Lemon Meringue Roulade

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Lemon Meringue Roulade

Here's a gussied-up version of the lemon meringue pie. Lemon curd rolls up in a layer of chewy almond meringue, which is then topped with shortbread and whipped cream.

