65 Fresh Spring Desserts That Will Delight All Season

These delightful sweets are a tasteful final touch for your spring celebration. Springtime is full of color and wonderful scents, and it isn't just the flowers (although florals do inspire some of our favorite spring desserts). In addition to the fragrant roses, the spring season is full of fresh fruit and berries—accordingly, these gorgeous spring desserts are all about seasonal fruit. Make sure your sweet tooth is satisfied with everything from fudgy Bundt cakes to cupcakes for a crowd.

Each of these spring dessert recipes is great for sharing with family, friends, and neighbors. Many of these recipes are inspired by our favorite spring beverages, from our Strawberry-Lemonade Cake to our Sweet Tea Bundt (of course, you'll have to serve this with a glass of Mama's signature sweet tea). And don't forget about the Easter desserts!