Deck the Halls with Chicken Salad Chick's New Holiday Flavor

Chicken Salad Chick is getting ready to deck the halls this holiday season. Only they'll trade the boughs of holly for something they're a little more familiar with—chicken salad, of course! For a limited time only, you can try Chicken Salad Chick's Deck the Holly chicken salad at restaurants across the country.

The exclusive holiday flavor puts a spin on cult-favorite Holly Jalapeño by adding cranberry for the perfect seasonal blend of sweet and spicy. Because nothings says, "Have a Merry Southern Christmas" like sweet cranberries and kickin' jalapeño bits all wrapped into creamy chicken salad. We're awarding extra points for the festive red-and-green color combo, too.

Looking to keep the Christmas cheer going while you refuel during a marathon holiday shopping day? A scoop or two of Deck the Holly should do the trick. If jalapeños and cranberries aren't you thing, the fast-casual eatery has you covered with 11 other flavors to choose from.

And if you're thinking about picking up a pint to add to your family's Thanksgiving or Christmas day spread, you're in luck because all of Chicken Salad Chick's chicken salads are made by hand with fresh ingredients. (We'll even promise not to tell if you do a little re-plating and pass it off as your own!) After all, the special recipe that led to a national phenomenon started in the home kitchen of stay-at-home Auburn, Alabama mom Stacy Brown.