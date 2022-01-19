Bojangles Celebrating Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction with Free Dirty Rice
Bojangles is celebrating Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s impending induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame by giving away the racing legend's favorite fixin'—Dirty Rice—for free!
That's right y'all. From Thursday, January 20, through Sunday, January 23, customers can cash in by placing an order through the all-new Bojangles App. Simply add an individual Dirty Rice to your cart and use the code "DALE" to receive the fan-favorite fixin' for free.
"We're thrilled to honor Dale Jr.'s landmark accomplishment in Southern fashion—with his favorite fixin'," Jackie Woodward, Bojangles' chief brand and marketing officer, said in a news release. "Dale Jr. has been a great friend to Bojangles, so let's raise a cup of free Dirty Rice and cheers to him and the tasty collaboration of NASCAR and made-from-scratch food!"
Bojangles' Dirty Rice is described as a "zesty" blend of rice, sausage, and seasonings. The side, which can be found on the Charlotte-based fast-food chain's "fixins" menu, typically costs $1.99 per serving.
Earnhardt Jr., who retired from racing in 2017, will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021 during a ceremony on January 21 in Charlotte.
Congrats, Dale!