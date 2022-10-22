The 10 Best Things To Add To Scrambled Eggs

Everyone has their own special trick for scrambled eggs. Alton Brown suggests adding a Southern staple, while Dolly relies on ice-water for her signature fluffy eggs. Some prefer a low and slow method, but others insist on a high-heat scramble. Then there's the milk or no milk debate. Whichever way you like to prepare your scrambled eggs, there's no short supply of ways to upgrade them. From a spicy kick to a sprinkle of fresh herbs, here are 10 things to add to your scrambled eggs that will take them to the next level.

1. Add A Protein

Sure, eggs themselves are already loaded with protein, but the added flavor of crumbled sausage or ribbons of smoked salmon can't be beat. Bacon bits folded into the eggs might be better than strips served on the side. For the vegetarians, canned black or pinto beans add a nice bite and help make your morning scramble a little more filling. No matter what protein you chose, it should be pre-cooked or ready to eat.

Pro Tip: For maximum flavor, cook your bacon or sausage in the pan you plan to scramble your eggs in. Once cooked, transfer the meat to a plate and cook your eggs in the residual fat left in the pan instead of butter. Fold the chopped bacon or sausage back into the eggs about 30 seconds before the eggs are finished cooking.

2. Fold In Cultured Dairy

Adding milk to scrambled eggs may be a waste, but cultured dairy is another story. A dollop of dairy products like sour cream, Greek-style yogurt, and creme fraiche folded in at the end of the cooking process add a delightful creaminess and tang to scrambled eggs. Gordon Ramsay, whose scrambled egg recipe is a beloved classic, adds a dollop creme fraiche to his eggs off-heat, right before plating. Just be careful to not add too much or risk watery, loose eggs.

3. Finish With Fresh Herbs

Take a page out of the French cooking playbook and finish your scrambled eggs with a sprinkling of fresh herbs. Chives are a classic choice, but dill, cilantro, or parsley can all add a lot of flavor with very little effort. Scallions also work nicely for a beautiful pop of green that cuts through some of the richness of the eggs.

Bonus Points: For a nutty, herby flavor, swirl pesto into your scrambled eggs during the last 30 seconds of cooking. Much like creme fraiche, you'll want to add just one generous dollop or the eggs could become too loose. Finish with a dusting of Parmesan cheese for an extra savory breakfast.

4. Cheese, Please

Adding cheese to scrambled eggs isn't the most original suggestion, but it's a standby for a reason. Cheddar is many people's favorite cheese to pair with eggs, but there are so many other cheeses that work just as well, from tangy goat cheese to nutty Gruyere.

Try This: For fans of Cacio e Pepe, make scrambled eggs inspired by the Italian pasta. Finish your eggs with a generous grating of pecorino Romano and Parmesan cheese, then finish with tons of fresh cracked black pepper.

5. Go Green

An easy way to fold extra greens into your diet is through scrambled eggs. Whether baby spinach, arugula, kale, or thinly chopped collards, fresh greens wilt quickly and easily into scrambled eggs. Just toss a handful in halfway through cooking your eggs, stirring well to distribute the greens evenly.

6. Kick It Up A Notch

Spice is another way to add dimension to plain scrambled eggs. From a few dashes of hot sauce, to a drizzling of salsa added right before serving. Instead of sauces, you could also fold in diced fresh chiles, like jalapeños or serranos. Canned Hatch green chiles are another great way to add heat, or chopped and strained kimchi. Chili crisp packs a good punch of heat when drizzled on top of scrambled eggs, too. You can also do something as simple as finishing your eggs with crushed red pepper flakes for a more subtle heat.

Make It Migas-Style: Sauté torn pieces of tortillas in a large skillet with a little vegetable oil, and once golden, add your beaten eggs and scramble. In the last minute 30 second of cooking, add in a generous sprinkling of a melty shredded cheese (like Cheddar or Monterey Jack) and hot sauce, to taste. Off-heat, finish the eggs with slices of avocado and a dollop of sour cream.

7. Think Seasonally

Not unlike an omelet, fresh veggies are great add-ins for scrambled eggs, from chopped asparagus spears to blistered cherry tomatoes. Whatever is fresh and in season will likely be delicious in your eggs, just make sure to pre-cook your veggies before adding them to the pan, whether that means sauteing mushrooms or blanching broccoli. Store-bought stir-fry veggie mixes work well here, too. Even if your produce bin is looking a little lean, sauteing onion and garlic in butter before adding your eggs to the pan can add a lot of flavor.

8. Throw In Leftover Potatoes

Last night's roasted potatoes can be repurposed into this morning's egg scramble. Heat diced, cooked potatoes in butter until crispy and then add your beaten eggs, scramble, and serve hot with ketchup, if desired. Why go to a greasy spoon when you can recreate this messy but delicious breakfast dish at home?

9. Whisk In Worcestershire

You can really add any prepared sauce you like to your eggs, but some people swear by the savoriness of a few dashes of Worcestershire sauce. You'll want to scale back your salt if using however, as it already contains a decent amount of sodium. Other items sitting in your fridge door that also work well in scrambled eggs are soy sauce, miso, or harissa paste.

10. Catch Of The Day

Adding seafood is certainly a fancier upgrade for your scrambled eggs, but for Sunday brunch it's a nice way to make everyday eggs something special. Just add the cooked seafood of your choice in during the last 30 seconds of cooking to heat through. You can throw in anything from lumps of lobster or crab meat, to cooked shrimp. A dusting of Old Bay and lemon zest before serving are nice finishing touches that complement the flavor of the seafood.