Why Adding Milk To Your Scrambled Eggs Is a Mistake

Breakfast has long been touted as the most important meal of the day. Southern cooks readily agree, having great recipe collections for breakfast casseroles, pancakes, and shrimp and grits. When learning how to make breakfast, most novice cooks start out with an easy egg recipe, like scrambled eggs. Does adding milk really make scrambled eggs fluffier? Read on for five ways to make the best scrambled eggs.

Save The Milk For Your Coffee Mug

Good quality eggs don't need a lot of extra ingredients to make them stand out. If you are in the habit of adding milk or cream while whisking eggs, you can stop. Now. Milk won't make eggs creamier, fluffier, or stretch the dish out. What the milk really does is dilute the flavor of the eggs, making them rubbery, colorless, and something similar to what you would find at a school cafeteria. When asked if adding milk to scrambled eggs is a good idea, Robby Melvin, Southern Living Test Kitchen Director, simply and unequivocally said, "Nope."

Chefs and home cooks both agree that butter is the only dairy you need when scrambling eggs. Use medium to low heat and melt a tablespoon or two in the bottom of your pan until it is golden (but not brown). Then add your whisked eggs, and cook without stirring until mixture begins to set on bottom. Periodically draw a spatula across the bottom of the pan to form large curds until eggs are done.

Crack and Whisk In A Separate Bowl

Some cooks like to crack the eggs directly into the pan, using a fork to whisk them around the pan. Not only do you run the risk of getting egg shells in the pan, using this method of whisking will only result in a streaky scramble. Take the extra step to crack the eggs into a bowl and whisk well to combine. Your finished product will be better because of your extra efforts.

Use A Silicone Spatula

A silicone or heat-proof spatula is the best tool for making scrambled eggs. Metal spatulas can scrape and scratch the nonstick coating of your pan, and a wooden spoon just can't get into the corners of the pan the way a silicone version can.

Low and Slow Isn't Just for B-B-Q

Scrambled eggs should be cooked slowly, over medium-low heat. Anything hotter and you will have overcooked, dry eggs. Like other proteins, eggs continue to cook once they are removed from the heat, so remove the pan from the stovetop before they are finished cooking. The hot skillet will continue to cook the eggs as you transfer them onto a serving platter.

