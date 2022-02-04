Thanks to a Viral TikTok, Everyone Is Now Grating Their Hard Boiled Eggs
I'm a firm believer that no one does hard boiled eggs like the South. Just as with many other traditions in the region, our devotion to the hard-boiled egg – whether it's turned into egg salad or a deviled egg – cannot be beat. So you can imagine my shock when I saw a creator on TikTok grating a hard-boiled egg onto avocado toast.
Of course, after watching the video I had to try out this new method myself to see what all the fuss was about. It's certainly no deviled egg, but a grated, hard-boiled egg on toast is pretty great. Sarah Thomas-Drawbaugh, the creator behind this viral trend, is onto something.
I was skeptical as to whether microplaning a hard-boiled egg would work because her video makes the method look too simple, but I was pleasantly surprised. Although it was slightly difficult to grate the egg yolk once I was past the solid egg white, I managed to grate the whole egg into a pretty pile on my toast without too much of the yolk crumbling.
I did not have any mayonnaise – a crying shame for a Southern home – to put on my toast before grating my egg, so I added my own flair to the recipe instead with a dollop of dill pickle relish and a drizzle of sriracha. The phrase "melts in your mouth," may be a tad overused, but that's truly what eating a grated hard-boiled egg is like. The egg is light in flavor compared to other boiled egg preparations, but you can still enjoy the consistency of a boiled egg. The addition of the dill pickle relish gave it a delicious tang while the sriracha turned up the heat just enough.
This method would be great as a sandwich too for a faster version of egg salad, if you have mayonnaise, or you could grate a hard-boiled egg over your cobb salad to mix things up. I'm by no means saying we should all throw out our deviled egg trays and mama's egg salad recipe but grating hard-boiled eggs may now be my favorite internet food trend.