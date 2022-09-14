If You Put Boiled Eggs In Your Chicken Pot Pie, You're Probably From The South
One reason that many classic recipes remain beloved and popular from generation to generation is that they can withstand being tweaked and customized to fit the times. As a result, a recipe might look differently after it's gone through countless family trees and community cookbooks. Certain ingredients might be omitted (you won't find often rabbit in burgoo stew anymore) or swapped. For example, toasted meringue was once the favorite topping for old-fashioned banana pudding, though you'll see a cold whipped topping more often used now.
Another such amended recipe is chicken pot pie. A forever classic dish in the South for weeknight dinners and comforting meal-swaps, chicken pot pie is easily altered from cook to cook, whether dictated by whatever's already on hand or by slight preferences in taste. Generations of Southerners have made variations of chicken pot pie since it first became familiar in the 1800s, and over time, one ingredient has been largely lost in the wayside: boiled eggs.
Boiled eggs were once an ingredient in most chicken pie and chicken pot pie recipes. While you can still find them included in retro recipes and old cookbooks, boiled eggs are no longer used by many cooks at home. It may come as a surprise to some that vintage chicken pot pie recipes would often skip vegetables altogether (other than potatoes) in favor of chicken, boiled eggs, potatoes, cream of chicken soup, and a crust topping. Nowadays, potatoes and eggs are less preferred and vegetables like carrots and peas are widely used.
Really, chicken pot pie can be exactly what you make it—boiled eggs or no boiled eggs—but old-fashioned recipes and Southern grandmas alike do tend to claim that boiled eggs offer a unique creaminess to the filling and extra heartiness. Our recipe for Old-Fashioned Chicken Pot Pie includes both boiled eggs and potatoes, making it the perfect way to taste how many Southerners used to enjoy chicken pot pie at home.
Considering our deep love for deviled eggs, it's no surprise that Southerners will throw boiled eggs in the nearest casserole dish, too. For those not feeling quite so nostalgic, our Chicken Pot Pie with Bacon-Cheddar Biscuit Topping is always there for a kid-friendly, crowd-pleasing, modern alternative.