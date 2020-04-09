17 Delicious Ways to Use That Can of Sweetened Condensed Milk In Your Pantry

While cleaning out your pantry, did you find a can of sweetened condensed milk shoved way in the back? You can't remember why you bought it, but you do know it is the secret ingredient to some easy yet indulgent desserts. From summertime's sweetest icebox pies and homemade ice cream flavors to giftable fudge and candy for the holiday season, sweetened condensed milk is the key to so many of our favorite Southern sweets. Mama knows that this clever shortcut helps keep the ideal flavor and consistency in her famous treats, all while keeping the ingredient list low. Thanks to sweetened condensed milk, our Kool Aid Pie calls for just five ingredients, a few of which you might already have on hand. Now, that's a recipe worth saving next time you receive a last-minute invitation! Want something that will really dazzle in your holiday cookie tins? Pick up a few extra cans of sweetened condensed milk and whip up our Christmas Fudge, Coconut Balls, and Homemade Turtles. These edible presents will be a sweet gesture that your friends and neighbors won't soon forget. Next time you're tempted to throw out that can of sweetened condensed milk lingering on a back shelf, scroll through this list of delicious recipes and find a new cooking project instead. These Southern favorites won't disappoint.