8 Party-Perfect Pimiento Cheese Recipes
Pimiento cheese is undeniably one of the South's favorite spreads. The combination of hand-grated Cheddar, plenty of diced pimientos, and a little cayenne all bundled up in some creamy mayonnaise is too good to resist. It may be a preferred accompaniment to crackers, but we're not judging if you've been known, on occasion, to it straight from the bowl or container. After all, the rich, slightly spicy, sometimes crunchy spread is one of life's small pleasures. And, thanks to this trove of pimiento cheese spread recipes, the dip has gotten even better, if it's possible to improve a good thing. There's Ann Taylor Pittman's Smoky Kimchi Pimiento Cheese, which nods to her Korean roots, along with Prosciutto-Asiago Pimiento Cheese, which is delightfully crunchy thanks to delicately crisp shards of prosciutto. But for all the bells and whistles, sometimes a good old-fashioned pimiento cheese is all we really want and need, so we've included a couple basic recipes, too. Any way you spread it, one thing's for sure. Pimiento cheese never disappoints.
Basic Pimiento Cheese
Coarse, freshly-grated cheese works best, so get out your box grater.
Southern Pimiento Cheese
A Southern treasure, tried and true. We also add a little dill pickle juice that's guaranteed to win over even the pickle haters.
Smoky Kimchi Pimiento Cheese
Ann Taylor Pittman shares her riff on pimiento cheese, paying homage to her Korean heritage with kimchi and smoked bell pepper.
Goat Cheese and Gouda Pimiento Cheese Recipe
As you can probably guess from the cheese roster, this spin on the pimiento spread is extra rich and creamy.
Horseradish Pimiento Cheese
Follow this recipe or jazz up your own with a little horseradish, plus horseradish-flavored white Cheddar for something extra.
Chipotle Pimiento Cheese
The classic just got better. If you love a little heat, then the addition of chipotle chilis is just the thing for you.
Prosciutto-Asiago Pimiento Cheese
Crispy prosciutto adds delicate crunch, and Asiago cheese extra depth.
White Cheddar-Chive Pimiento Cheese
For the perfect texture, grate your cheese by hand. Sprinkle in chopped chives and Dijon mustard to replace the onion for a crispy, slightly piquant element.