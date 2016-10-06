Why Full-Fat Cheese is Good for You
Break out the cheddar! New research suggests that full-fat cheese is actually good for you. After years of studies stating that low-fat or fat-free cheese and other dairy products like milk and yogurt were the best choice for a healthy diet, some researchers are saying the opposite is true.
According to Time, two recent studies show that full-fat dairy products, like cheese, have multiple health benefits. One 15-year study led by American cardiologist Dariush Mozaffarian, MD, found that 3,333 adults had higher levels of three by-products of full-fat dairy linked to a 46% lower risk of diabetes. And while full-fat dairy has been linked to weight gain, a separate study published in the American Journal of Nutrition found that full-fat dairy lowered a person's risk of being overweight or obese by 8%.
While this is great news for cheese lovers, it's still unclear how full-fat cheese can improve health. One theory is fermentation: Most cheese is fermented (except for "fresh cheeses" like goat cheese and mozzarella) and may contain microbes that could lower the risk of diabetes. Or people who eat full-fat cheese might feel more satisfied from that creamy bowl of mac-and-cheese (yes, portion control is key), and less likely to eat more additional calories, especially from foods high in sugar.
We're not suggesting that a grilled pimiento cheese sandwich is healthy. (Oh, Southerners can wish!) But we'll be reaching for the good, full-fat stuff in the dairy aisle the next time we're in the mood for cheese.