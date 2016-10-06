Why Full-Fat Cheese is Good for You

Ready for the best news you've heard all day? Researchers say the healthiest cheese could be the full fat cheese.
By Lisa Cericola Updated July 07, 2016
Credit: Olha_Afanasieva/Getty Images

Break out the cheddar! New research suggests that full-fat cheese is actually good for you. After years of studies stating that low-fat or fat-free cheese and other dairy products like milk and yogurt were the best choice for a healthy diet, some researchers are saying the opposite is true.

According to Time, two recent studies show that full-fat dairy products, like cheese, have multiple health benefits. One 15-year study led by American cardiologist Dariush Mozaffarian, MD, found that 3,333 adults had higher levels of three by-products of full-fat dairy linked to a 46% lower risk of diabetes. And while full-fat dairy has been linked to weight gain, a separate study published in the American Journal of Nutrition found that full-fat dairy lowered a person's risk of being overweight or obese by 8%.

While this is great news for cheese lovers, it's still unclear how full-fat cheese can improve health. One theory is fermentation: Most cheese is fermented (except for "fresh cheeses" like goat cheese and mozzarella) and may contain microbes that could lower the risk of diabetes. Or people who eat full-fat cheese might feel more satisfied from that creamy bowl of mac-and-cheese (yes, portion control is key), and less likely to eat more additional calories, especially from foods high in sugar.

We're not suggesting that a grilled pimiento cheese sandwich is healthy. (Oh, Southerners can wish!) But we'll be reaching for the good, full-fat stuff in the dairy aisle the next time we're in the mood for cheese.

