The Cheese Straw Recipe That Won Over a Southern Transplant

Moving to Birmingham from San Francisco, I was quickly introduced to a myriad of foods previously unknown to me. The fried green tomato won over this tomato-hater. I memorably ate chess pie on the side of the road in Leiper's Fork, Tennessee. Though I'm still personally not a fan, I gave pimiento cheese a try too. And then it was time to taste cheese straws.

When I first stumbled upon the Southern Living selection of cheese straw recipes, my first thought was that they barely resembled a straw. A more accurate moniker might have been a cheese stick or a cheese log. At least, that's how mine came out when I made this recipe for the first time. But I was keen to try this Southern staple that seemed to have a place at every social function. Now that I've made them, it's simple to see why the cheese straw is beloved. It's so easy. Six ingredients—which I reduced to four—and you have something better than even the best store-bought snack.

The only reason it took me so long to get around to making them was lack of sharp yellow cheddar cheese at my regular grocery store, Trader Joe's. I considered several times replacing yellow for white cheddar, but my gut told me this was blasphemy. I think it was right. Don't substitute.

In my typical, flippant fashion, I axed the spices—in this case paprika and ground red pepper—and stuck to the core pillars of salt, cheese, butter, and flour. The heat may have been a nice addition, but I let them go by the wayside as they weren't readily available in my spice cabinet at the time.

Mixing the dough, I was expecting something of a sugar cookie consistency, but I was surprised by something even thicker. It clung to my mixer's paddle for dear life, and for a moment I thought it might shimmy right up and out of the bowl. Thankfully, it didn't.

The instructions direct you to use a cookie press for shaping, but I had no cookie press and made do with a piping bag instead. I wouldn't call that a major mistake, but my hand was definitely sore for a few days afterwards. It was a success—just make sure you cut a fairly large hole in the bag, or there is absolutely zero chance you will squeeze even a drop of cheese straw dough through.

Because I didn't have a cookie press, this also meant my cheese logs, as they came out, were missing their trademark ridges. Thanks to the ingenuity of my roommate, we soon found a fork and some patient prodding did the same job.