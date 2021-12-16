Uh Oh, Can't Find Any Cream Cheese? Consider These Substitutes for Your Holiday Recipes

"Uh oh, there was no cream cheese at the store. Now what?" That's what many of us are asking these days when facing emptied sections of the dairy case. This is not a great time for a popular ingredient to be in short or sporadic supply, especially when we're ready to prepare our favorite holiday dishes that rely on the stuff. Don't despair; there are good substitutions we can use in many of our recipes.

The wise starting point for figuring out whether another product will do is to look at its website for recipes similar to the one you want to make. If you see nothing that comes close, there's probably a good reason. Substitutions can save the day, but we must be honest with ourselves. Only the real thing will do in certain baked recipes, and we're asking for trouble if we try something that is simply too different. If tried-and-true cream cheese blocks are essential to the success of your special signature holiday cheesecake or pound cake, this is the year to pivot to another dessert. Otherwise, give one of these options a go.

One of the most straightforward swaps is blocks of Neufchatel cheese, which is essentially reduced-fat cream cheese. Because of the lower fat content, the recipe won't be as rich, but it won't be a total fail either. This is probably your best bet when baking.

Another easy and reasonably straightforward replacement for traditional cream cheese is one of the vegan or dairy-free alternatives. The world of vegan "cheeses" has come a long way in recent years, and we'll find multiple brands and styles, both plain and flavored, in most grocery stores. Many of them are nearly indistinguishable from standard cream cheese in terms of texture, appearance, taste, and meltability. They can be an easy substitute when we're looking for a ready-to-use bagel or cracker spread, or base for chilled dips and cheese balls. Some brands work fine in baked desserts, casseroles, or warm dips.

Try mascarpone. Some people describe mascarpone as "Italian cream cheese" and although that's not completely accurate, they do perform similarly in recipes.. Mascarpone can work well in cake frosting, although since it's not as salty or tangy as some brands of cream cheese, taste the frosting to see if it needs a pinch of salt or a few drops of lemon juice for balance.

When making cold dishes and dips, consider using thick Greek- or Icelandic-style yogurt, preferably whole milk or full-fat to be closer to the rich creaminess we love in traditional cream cheese. Pour the yogurt into a bowl and give it a good whisk before adding it to the recipe, and taste it to see whether it could use a pinch of salt. If it tastes too tangy or tart, whisk in a splash of heavy cream, although not so much that the yogurt turns runny.

You might find similar success with full-fat ricotta, either fresh or the type stabilized with thickeners. Let your recipe guide you on which type will work best. Stabilized ricotta (the type we often use in lasagna and baked pasta dishes) is thick enough to scoop. Fresh ricotta is softer with more whey, and might need to be strained in a mesh sieve lined with a coffee filter, cheesecloth, or paper towels. It's important to avoid inadvertently adding too much liquid to your recipe.