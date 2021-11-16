Costco Recalls Kool-Aid Tropical Punch Powder Mix Due to Potential Presence of Metal or Glass

KraftHeinz and the FDA recently issued a recall of Kool-Aid Tropical Punch Mix sold in 82.5-ounce containers at Costco. The announcement, sent to Costco shoppers who recently purchased the product, cites the potential presence of foreign material, specifically small pieces of metal or glass as the cause for the recall.

While Costco pulls the nostalgic drink mix off shelves, the members-only grocery retailer is encouraging shoppers who recently purchased the powder to check their pantries. Containers with a Best When Used By date of 08-31-2023 or 09-01-2023 should not be used, but rather returned to Costco for a full refund.

The issue was discovered during an internal review at the manufacturing facility. No consumer complaints or instances of illness or injury have been reported to date regarding the recall.