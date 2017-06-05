The next time you're at Cost Plus World Market, pick up a few of these hard-to-find Southern staples.

8 Southern Foods You Didn't Know You Could Buy at Cost Plus World Market

Cost Plus World Market lures us in for all sorts of reasons—pretty floor rugs, fun greeting cards, wide selection of glasses and servingware, candles, stocking stuffers, throw pillows, and now, Southern food. World Market has a surprisingly great food department but it's not all Italian olive oils and obscure British cookies. You can also find plenty of products you grew up with that aren't found in most grocery stores. Read on for our top picks.

Cheerwine and Nu-Grape

These two sodas have been guzzled by Southerners since the early 1900s and they're still just as refreshing today in their charming glass bottles. North Carolinians swear by Cheerwine, a fizzy cherry soda, while NuGrape ("the gulpable grape") is more of a regional Southern favorite, with roots in Georgia and Louisiana.

Reginald's Homemade Bourbon-Pecan Peanut Butter

Made with roasted Virginia peanuts, pecans, molasses, brown sugar, vanilla, and a touch of real bourbon, Reginald's Homemade Bourbon-Pecan Peanut Butter makes a killer toast topper or an extremely decadent peanut butter-and-banana sandwich.

Zapp's

Zapp's is a regional brand of light and crispy potato chips made in Louisiana. If you can't find them at your grocery store, pick some up at World Market. We're partial to the Voodoo flavor, which is spicy, smoky, and slightly tangy—and simply addictive.

Bruce's Sweet Potato Pancake Mix

You might recognize the Bruce's logo from those super-sweet cans of candied yams made from sweet potatoes grown in the Carolinas. The company also makes a just-add-water pancake mix that make a stack of fluffy flapjacks filled with sweet potato flavor and goodness.

Café du Monde Chicory Coffee and Beignet Mix

We'll take any excuse to visit New Orleans, but when a beignet craving strikes and you can't make it to Jackson Square, you can pick up Café du Monde Beignet Mix at World Market. Make your at-home beignet experience even more authentic with a cup of freshly brewed chicory coffee served with lots of milk.

Macy's Cheddar Cheese Sticks

These rich, flaky Cheddar and sourdough crackers might not have a Southern pedigree, but they would be welcomed at any gathering that calls for a cheese straw. Which is just about any occasion we can think of.

Pat O'Brien's World Famous Hurricane Mix