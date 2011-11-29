Classic Southern Side Dishes for Fried Chicken and More

By Southern Living Editors
Credit: Jim Franco; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Simon Andrews

Round out your meal with a little comfort food on the side. Each of these classic side dishes has its own Southern twist, from adding crispy bacon or cheese to deep-frying. From favorites like collard greens and sweet potato casserole to updates on classics like three-bean salad and dirty rice, these side dishes are like scooping up a bite of nostalgia. Whether for the potluck, the cookout, or a Wednesday night dinner with your family, these Southern side dishes are comforting, easy, and crowd-pleasing. In Southern cuisine, a main dish is best complemented by a host of incredible side dishes.

Southern-Style Collard Greens

Credit: Jim Franco; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Simon Andrews

Recipe: Southern-Style Collard Greens

Crispy bacon, sautéed onion, ham, and garlic perfect these collard greens, making them an essential part of your traditional Southern feast.

Tee's Corn Pudding

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Tee's Corn Pudding

This classic recipe has a rich, soufflé-like texture without the hassle. The result is an impressive side dish the entire family will love.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe with Cooking Video: Fried Green Tomatoes

It doesn't get much more Southern than a plate of Fried Green Tomatoes. Great on sandwiches, in salads, or plain, this is a recipe every Southern cook should master.

Home-Style Butterbeans

Credit: William Dickey

Recipe: Home-Style Butterbeans

Bacon, onion, and brown sugar pack these beans with amazing flavor.

Fried Pecan Okra

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Fried Pecan Okra

Crushed pecans and baking mix form the crisp breading for this classic Southern-style side.

Green Peas with Crispy Bacon

Recipe: Green Peas with Crispy Bacon

The addition of mint and orange really brightens this often underrated veggie, while the bacon lends a smoky flavor.

Summer Squash Casserole

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Summer Squash Casserole

Summer squash casserole is the most versatile Southern side dish. It pairs well with everything from fried chicken at a summertime Sunday lunch to roast turkey at Thanksgiving.

Fresh Corn Cakes

Credit: Photo: William Dickey

Recipe: Fresh Corn Cakes

Fresh corn, mozzarella cheese, and chives make up the base of this classic side dish.

Feta-Stuffed Tomatoes

Recipe: Feta-Stuffed Tomatoes

A feta cheese, breadcrumb, and fresh herb mixture fills these large tomatoes for a tasty side.

Okra-and-Corn Maque Choux

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Okra-and-Corn Maque Choux

Use fresh corn and okra in this Maque Choux dish for best results. If you don't like spicy food you can easily sub the hot sausage for a milder version to fit your tastes.

Fried Confetti Corn

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Fried Confetti Corn

Cream, bacon, and sweet peppers take this dish from down-home to top shelf.

Caramelized Spicy Green Bean Recipe

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Caramelized Spicy Green Beans

The great thing about cooking with fresh green beans is that they are incredibly versatile vegetables. Whether you sauté, boil, or bake, these green bean recipes are amped with flavor.

In our first recipe, salty-sweet ingredients, some caramelization, and a bit of spice give these green beans a little pep in their step.

Twice-Baked Potatoes

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Twice-Baked Potatoes

There's nothing like a classic twice-baked potato loaded with cheddar cheese, sour cream, bacon, and green onions.

Best-Ever Succotash

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Best-Ever Succotash

Colorful, fresh, and bountiful during Southern summers, succotash is a staple on our tables.

Old-School Green Bean Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Old-School Green Bean Casserole

We're not sure if we've ever attended a Southern holiday that didn't have a green bean casserole on the menu.

Baked Beans

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Baked Beans

An essential barbecue side dish in the south, baked beans are extremely easy to make yourself at home.

Southern-Style Potato Salad

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Southern-Style Potato Salad

If your potato salad isn't Duke's mayo-laden, it might not be well-received at the church potluck.

Broccoli-Cheese Casserole

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Broccoli Cheese Casserole

If you don't prefer your veggies covered in melty cheese and crushed buttery crackers, are you even Southern?

Southern Cornbread Dressing

Credit: Lee Harrelson

Recipe: Southern Cornbread Dressing

If you ask most Southerners, they'll stand by "dressing" over "stuffing." Regardless what you call it, it sure is delicious.

Field Pea and Pasta Salad

Credit: Kelsey Hansen; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Julia Levy

Recipe: Field Pea and Pasta Salad

Pasta salads are ideal for Southern gatherings because they're filling and can be served cold or at room temp.

Classic Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Classic Sweet Potato Casserole

At Thanksgiving dinners in the South, sweet potato casserole is as essential as the turkey.

Black-Eyed Pea and Grain Salad

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kaye E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Black-Eyed Pea and Grain Salad

Black-eyed peas are an essential part of a Southern diet, and this fresh salad is a beautiful summer side dish.

Fresh Corn Spoonbread

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Fresh Corn Spoonbread

Surprise Mama with this old-fashioned recipe she'll love.

Chubba Bubba's Broccoli Salad

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Chubba Bubba's Broccoli Salad

Crunchy, fresh, and with a little bacon and cheese, this broccoli salad recipe is our favorite.

Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes

You don't have to worry about taking home leftover of this creamy, five-ingredient potato dish.

Old-School Squash Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole

Creamy, cheesy, buttery, and go-back-for-seconds good, squash casserole is a classic favorite Southern side.

Classic Okra and Tomatoes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Classic Okra and Tomatoes

This essential summer side is the perfect pair.

Pineapple Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pineapple Casserole

For many Southern families, Easter just wouldn't be the same without a pineapple casserole on the table.

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots

Brussels sprouts and bacon are a match made in side-dish heaven.

Hashbrown Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Hashbrown Casserole

There aren't many side dishes quite as easy and delicious as a cheesy hashbrown casserole.

Hot Water Cornbread

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Hot Water Cornbread

Although many prefer cornbread straight from the cast-iron skillet, hot water cornbread is an old-school method we love.

Creamed Corn

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Creamed Corn

So few ingredients, so much creamy goodness. Classic creamed corn is truly nostalgic for many Southerners.

Au Gratin Potato Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Au Gratin Potato Casserole

For this classic potato casserole, you simply stir the ingredients together, pour them in the dish, and bake.

Classic Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Classic Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

There's nothing more reminiscent of Mama's cooking than a steaming hot pot of mashed potatoes.

Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese

If you're eating macaroni and cheese out of a box, you're doing it wrong.

Classic Candied Yams

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Classic Candied Yams

Although sweet potato casserole reigns supreme, candied yams are a true Southern classic at Thanksgiving.

Basic Deviled Eggs

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Basic Deviled Eggs

No one was ever mad at the person who showed up with a tray of deviled eggs.

Wild Rice with Mushrooms

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Wild Rice with Mushrooms

Budget-friendly and delicious, wild rice is a longtime favorite for Southern casseroles and side dishes.

Ben Mims' Perfect Cornbread

Credit: Brian Woodcock

Recipe: Ben Mims' Perfect Cornbread

We call it perfect, and we stand by it. Try it for yourself!

Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus

Pretty enough for company but easy enough for weeknights, bacon-wrapped is our favorite way to eat asparagus.

Tomato Aspic

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Tomato Aspic

This vintage gelatin salad was formerly the star of ladies' luncheons around the South.

Ombré Citrus Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Ombré Citrus Salad

A beautiful citrus salad is one of the most simple but stunning dishes to add to a holiday spread.

Hush Puppies

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Annette Joseph; Food Styling: Cynthia Grose

Recipe: Hush Puppies

What plate of food isn't made better by the addition of a few hush puppies? Not a single one.

Permanent Slaw

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

Recipe: Permanent Slaw

In a lineup of smoked meats, baked beans, mac and cheese, and other hearty barbecue dishes, a crisp, tangy cole slaw is the perfect side to add a little acid and freshness.

Classic Macaroni Salad with Ham

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Classic Macaroni Salad with Ham

Reminiscent of cold layered salads you used to see at every Southern potluck, this macaroni salad tastes like a nostalgic cookout.

Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks

We can't turn down a mess of greens, especially when they're made with ham hocks for comforting depths of flavor.

Perfect Pot of Grits

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Perfect Pot of Grits

Video: How to Cook Grits

The perfect pot of grits is a Southern staple, although we're always obliged to add cheese.

Creamed Spinach

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Creamed Spinach

Eating your greens is easy with this creamy, cheesy, comforting recipe.

Classic Cranberry Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Classic Cranberry Salad

For some Southerners, canned cranberry sauce is the tradition, but we prefer it from scratch.

Potato-Bacon Hash

Credit: Stephen DeVries, Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Potato-Bacon Hash

Every Southern cook has an easy, versatile hash recipe in his or her back pocket.

Picnic Egg Salad

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Picnic Egg Salad

This no-fuss recipe has been a potluck party starter for years.

Collard Green Creole Dirty Rice

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Mary-Claire Britton

Recipe: Collard Green Creole Dirty Rice

Collard greens add some good-for-you benefits to Creole classic dirty rice.

Three-Bean Pasta Salad

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

Recipe: Three-Bean Pasta Salad

Old-school favorite three-bean salad meets pasta salad in this potluck-perfect side dish.

Southern-Style Green Beans

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Southern-Style Green Beans

Green beans are best when cooked with a ham hock, in our humble opinion.

