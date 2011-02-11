30 Classic Comfort Food Recipes That Can't Be Beat

Some of the best recipes seen on Southern tables aren't new and shiny, but instead old and time-tested—handed down from generation to generation on stained recipe cards and in tattered notebooks. These passed-down recipes include the hard-working comfort foods we turn to again and again. We're talking cheesy casseroles, traditional stews, fried bites, and even gooey desserts. These are the weeknight staples for anyone wanting a hearty meal and a little taste of home, as well as standout centerpieces for holidays and family celebrations. One thing's for sure: You cannot go wrong with one of these classic comfort food recipes.