30 Classic Comfort Food Recipes That Can't Be Beat
Some of the best recipes seen on Southern tables aren't new and shiny, but instead old and time-tested—handed down from generation to generation on stained recipe cards and in tattered notebooks. These passed-down recipes include the hard-working comfort foods we turn to again and again. We're talking cheesy casseroles, traditional stews, fried bites, and even gooey desserts. These are the weeknight staples for anyone wanting a hearty meal and a little taste of home, as well as standout centerpieces for holidays and family celebrations. One thing's for sure: You cannot go wrong with one of these classic comfort food recipes.
Mama's Fried Chicken
Skip the bucket of fast-food fried chicken and remember what it's like to eat "real" fried chicken like Mama used to make.
Double-Crust Chicken Pot Pies
Lose the big casserole dish for the day. These adorably mini pot pies are packed with major flavor.
Southern-Style Collard Greens
Crispy bacon, sautéed onion, ham, and garlic perfect these collard greens, making them an essential part of your traditional Southern feast.
Classic Beef Pot Roast
You can almost hear the dinner bell calling you in for this comforting meat-and-potatoes meal.
Classic Lasagna
This classic lasagna recipe perfectly matches traditional Italian ingredients with a homemade sauce. Layers of cheese, meat, and pasta make the tastiest trio.
Old-Fashioned Chicken And Dumplings
As the name suggests, this is an old-school staple that will be sure to satisfy the whole family. It's a simple recipe that delivers every time.
Smoky Mountain Brunswick Stew
Nothing is more satisfying than a big bowl of hearty Brunswick stew. Using frozen vegetables and prepared meats make it super easy to throw together.
Classic Chicken Tetrazzini
Freshly-grated Parmesan adds the cheesiest flavor to this casserole recipe that's great for making ahead and freezing.
Old-fashioned Meatloaf
This Southern meatloaf recipe features Creole and Greek seasonings and a hint of garlic. A few tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce spice up the traditional ketchup topping.
Best Pecan Pie
Any way you serve it―warm or cold, with or without ice cream―pecan pie is always a favorite. Feel free to use store-bought pie crust if in a pinch, because the filling is the star here anyway.
Southern Skillet Cornbread
Great slathered with butter or for sopping up stews, cornbread is a must with hearty meals. Try this classic recipe and you'll never go back.
Traditional Chicken Fried Steak
Chicken-fried steak is quintessentially Southern. Using saltine crackers for the coating helps maintain the crispy texture. Serve with creamy, peppery gravy and enjoy.
Pecan-Peach Cobbler
Showcase two of the South’s most beloved products—peaches and pecans—in this old-fashioned peach cobbler recipe.
Pam Lolley’s Crispy Chicken with Rice and Pan Gravy
You won't find a better weeknight meal than crispy chicken drenched in a savory pan gravy and herby rice.
Fried Pork Chops with Potatoes and Peas
Any dish with hearty potatoes and tasty gravy is bound to stay in the weeknight rotation, and these pork chops are no exception.
Chunky Beef Chili
This hearty beef chili features boneless chuck roast and a medley of traditional chili seasonings. Serve with these cast-iron cornbread sticks for a complete meal.
Perfect Mashed Potatoes
Yukon gold potatoes yield a texture that's just right for holding a pool of flavorful turkey gravy or melted butter.
Classic Fried Catfish
Catfish is an extremely popular fried treat throughout the South, and our fried catfish recipe is simple and oh-so crispy.
Two-Step Pound Cake
This recipe is so easy you may start serving this classic dessert with every meal. Top with ice cream or seasonal fruits for a tasty combination.
Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole
Packed with egg noodles, sour cream, cream cheese, and a delicious tomato-beef mixture, this might be our heartiest dinner casserole ever.
Grits and Greens with Brown Butter Hot Sauce
You won't find a more Southern side dish to include on any spread, from brunch to dinner.
Slow-Cooker Cowboy Beans
Flavored with thick-cut bacon, these barbecue beans are a surefire way to jazz up any cookout.
Beef Tamale Pie
A sauced-up ground beef mixture with tomatoes and black beans is made even better when topped with traditional corn muffin topping and jalapeños.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Pretzel Pie
A dynamic duo in the Southern baking world, strawberries and rhubarbs are a tart-and-sweet match made in heaven.
Old-School Squash Casserole
Southerners cannot get enough of buttery, creamy, cheesy squash casserole in all of its glory.
Kettle Chip-Crusted Fried Green Tomatoes with Tasso Tartar Sauce
Watch these disappear from the snack plate or serve them on top of crusty white bread for the best po'boy ever.
Egg Custard Pie
This Depression Era pie is simple and perfect every time. Serve with whipped cream, ice cream, or fresh peaches or berries.
Classic Beef Stroganoff
We'll take this warm and comforting meal on any weeknight. This recipe is homemade and special without trying to be too fancy.
Easy Creamy Chicken Spaghetti
We love a vintage casserole, and this one has all the makings of a filling family meal. Feel free to use store-bought rotisserie chicken in lieu of cooking your own.
Cowboy Casserole
It doesn't get any more tried-and-true than a tater tot-topped casserole, especially this recipe that includes a seasoned beef mixture with beans, corn, chiles, sour cream, and cheese.