Chick-fil-A is Testing Its Spicy Chick-n-Strips in 3 More Cities
Is yours on the list?
Well, it's happening. Chick-fil-A is rolling out its "modified menu" in more cities.
Last week, a few months after testing began on a menu that's "a little bit simpler and a whole lot spicier" at some Charlotte-area and Arizona restaurants, the chicken chain announced that restaurants in Tampa, Chicago, and Central Texas will soon be following suit.
Beginning April 26, diners in these locations will see the Spicy Chick-n-Strips entrée and the Spicy Chick-n-Strips Biscuit added to menus. Yum.
But here's the bad news. To make room for the mouth-watering new additions, Chick-fil-A restaurants in those areas will be removing three items from their menus. The Original Chick-n-Strips, the Grilled Cool Wrap, and the side salad are all going the way of the bagel and decaf hot coffee.
"Our goal is to serve quality food as efficiently as possible," a news release explains. "For us to continue providing the food and service you know and love, we are testing this modified menu to see if it improves your experience in our restaurants."
The Atlanta-based chain's Spicy Chick-n-Strips feature tender chicken seasoned with a spicy blend of peppers, hand-breaded, and fried in peanut oil. The Spicy Chick-n-Strips Biscuit includes two Spicy Chick-n-Strips served on a fresh-baked buttermilk biscuit.
Recognizing how traumatic these kinds of changes can be, Chick-fil-A has invited its legion of devoted fans to take part in a short survey to help determine the future of the updated menu.
There's no word yet on when these fiery new items will be available nationwide.