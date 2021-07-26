Chick-fil-A Marks Milestone of 10 Million Meals Donated to Local Communities Through Shared Table Program

According to Feeding America, hunger impacts 42 million people in the U.S., including the 13 million children who may experience food insecurity in 2021. But, luckily for us, the kind-hearted folks who operate Chick-fil-A restaurants have stepped up to help feed those in need. That's right, the folks who quench our cravings for a Spicy Deluxe sandwich or the most snackable chicken nuggets, are also leading the way to help address hunger in America.

Chick-fil-A just announced that thanks to the company's Chick-fil-A Shared Table program, it and the operators that run the local franchised restaurants have just hit a major milestone in their fight against hunger. They have donated more than 10 million meals to those in need. The Shared Table program was started in 2012 and now include more than 1,200 participating restaurants across 47 states and Washington, D.C.. Through the program, which is run in partnership with Food Donation Connection, Chick-fil-A restaurants work with local shelters, soup kitchens and nonprofits to ensure that leftover food from Chick-fil-A restaurant kitchens isn't simply thrown in the trash, but instead turned into meals for those who may otherwise go hungry.

"About 80% of surplus food in our restaurant is now distributed through the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program," Steve Lowery, a Chick-fil-A operator in Springfield, Missouri, said in a press release. "This includes items such as chicken, eggs, biscuits, as well as salads and wraps. Through this program, we've had the opportunity to fill a need in our community and we are humbled by the opportunity to give back in this way."

WATCH: You Can Ask for Chick-fil-A's Mac-and-Cheese Sauce On the Side for Dipping—Yes, Really