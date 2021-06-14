Chick-fil-A's Peach Milkshakes Are Back Starting Today, Monday, June 14
The seasonal favorite is yours for the sipping.
We come bearing peachy news. By that, we mean actual news of peaches, guys and gals: Chick-fil-A's Peach Milkshake is back at the fast food chain's eateries nationwide starting today, Monday, June 14 for a limited time while supplies last. (And given how many we can gulp down, we have a feeling these supplies are going to run out sooner rather than later.)
The much-loved milkshake, first introduced in 2009, is a delectable combination of Chick-fil-A's Icedream soft serve with peaches, garnished with whipped cream and a cherry (these toppings are omitted if you order the milkshake for delivery). As a Chick-fil-A press release reveals, the brand's signature Icedream creation was inspired by Chick-fil-A founder, Truett Cathy's dairy treat recipe which had a vanilla taste, just like today's iteration of it.
"We're excited to offer guests more variety on our menus this year, and that includes bringing back some of our seasonal favorites, like our Peach Milkshake," said Beth Hefner from the Chick-fil-A Menu Development Team in the same media statement. "It's the little things like a cold treat on a warm day that makes summer so sweet, and this is one of the many reasons we are thrilled to welcome back this much-anticipated favorite." Needless to say, the feeling is mutual, and we're feeling pretty thrilled ourselves.
If you prefer to get your Peach Milkshake and the rest of your Chick-fil-A order delivered, click here for more on delivery options via the brand's national delivery partners. To see more on Chick-fil-A's commitment to serving its customers as safely as possible during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, click here.
Since the Peach Milkshake is back for only a brief window, we guess that's our excuse to indulge in weekly lunches at Chick-fil-A until that last fiber of peachy goodness is churned. Okay, twice weekly.