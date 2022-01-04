This Is the Most Popular Item at Chick-fil-A… Again
Can you guess which menu item Americans couldn't get enough of last year?
Y'all really love Chick-fil-A's waffle fries!
Back in December, the fast-food chain revealed its most popular menu items of 2021 and waffle fries once again reigned supreme.
"From Miami to Seattle and everywhere in between, our crispy-on-the-outside and tender-on-the-inside waffle-cut potatoes were just what we all needed to curb an afternoon craving or serve as the perfect complement to our meal," the official Chick-fil-A announcement boasts.
Interestingly, in most regions of America the chain's flagship Chicken Sandwich was only the third most ordered item in 2021. Soft drinks nabbed the second spot across the board.
Keep scrolling for the five most-ordered items by region:
Southeast region:
Waffle Potato Fries
Soft Drinks
Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich
Chick-fil-A Nuggets
Sweet Iced Tea
Atlantic region:
Waffle Potato Fries
Soft Drinks
Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich
Chick-fil-A Nuggets
Sweet Iced Tea
Midwest region:
Waffle Potato Fries
Soft Drinks
Chick-fil-A Nuggets
Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich
Regular Lemonade
Southwest region:
Waffle Potato Fries
Soft Drinks
Chick-fil-A Nuggets
Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich
Sweet Iced Tea
West region:
Waffle Potato Fries
Soft Drinks
Chick-fil-A Nuggets
Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich
Spicy Deluxe Sandwich
So, did your favorite make the cut?