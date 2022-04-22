Chick-fil-A Heats Up Menus With New Lemonade Flavor and Return of Spicy Chicken Biscuit
Chick fil-A is ringing in spring with the addition of two seasonal menu items!
After last year's test run in Savannah, the Georgia-based chain is rolling out the Cloudberry Sunjoy beverage nationwide beginning Monday, April 25.
The Cloudberry Sunjoy is a blend of Chick-fil-A's classic lemonade and freshly brewed sweetened iced tea with the delicate flavors of cloudberry and cherry blossom. Cloudberries, which are native to the Arctic, can best be described as a cross between a raspberry and a red currant. It's tart, refreshing, and perfect for spring.
But wait, there's more!
Also on April 25, Chick-fil-A's spicy chicken biscuit is making its triumphant return to select stores after a painful six-year hiatus. According to a news release, the spicy biscuit is heating up 1,304 Chick-fil-A restaurants across the country.
The fan-favorite breakfast sandwich features Chick-fil-A's boneless chicken breast, seasoned with a spicy blend of peppers, freshly breaded, and served on a fresh-baked buttermilk biscuit.
Both the Cloudberry Sunjoy and the Spicy Chicken Biscuit are available for a limited time only. To find out if the Spicy Chicken Biscuit is available at a Chick-fil-A near you, check the Chick-fil-A App or your local restaurant.
Bon appetit!