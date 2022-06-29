Chick-fil-A Testing New Express Drive-Thru Lanes
Chick-fil-A is on a mission to make drive-thru ordering as quick and painless as possible.
As such, the Georgia-based chicken chain is testing a dedicated drive-thru lane for mobile orders they hope will be "the quickest and easiest way to order and pick up a meal yet."
"The express drive-thru lane is a game-changer for our busy customers and our team members," Jonathan Lassiter, a senior integration leader on Chick-fil-A's Service and Hospitality team, said in a news release.
According to Lassiter, Chick-fil-A's new innovation aims to "help guests move through the drive-thru quickly by dedicating one of our drive-thru lanes exclusively to mobile order pickup, creating a more streamlined experience for customers who order on the Chick-fil-A App on the go."
Still in its initial testing phase at select restaurants throughout the country, the express lane will allow customers who order their meal on the mobile app ahead of time to bypass the traditional drive-thru line.
Using the Chick-fil-A App, customers simply choose a restaurant location and, if available, select "Drive-Thru Express" as the destination before placing an order. At the restaurant, follow signs to the express lane, use the app to scan a QR code in the dedicated lane, and then pull around to receive their order from a team member.
"We see this as a way to serve customers more effectively and give them more control over their experience," said Lassiter. "The lengthiest part of our drive-thru ordering process is the brief wait to get your order taken. The express lane cuts down ordering and payment time significantly, granting customers access to greater speed, ease, and convenience when they want it most."
Drive-Thru Express is currently available at approximately 60 restaurants nationwide. If testing goes well, Chick-fil-A plans to roll out at more locations in 2023. Check the Chick-fil-A App to see if a location near you offers Drive-Thru Express.
Vroom, vroom!