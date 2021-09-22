Chick-fil-A Will Be Closed on Christmas Weekend This Year

This holiday season, you better not pout, you better not cry, you better not shout, but Chick-fil-A will be closed for the entire Christmas weekend.

That's right, you'll have to fill up on Christmas cookies, holiday roast (from Costco, naturally), and Christmas tree pull-apart bread, because come December 24, your favorite chicken emporium is closing for the entire holiday weekend.

The weekend off isn't because Chick-fil-A wants us to eat more bourbon pecan balls or support the holiday ham industry, but because of a quirk in this year's calendar. While the chain is normally closed for Christmas, as The Pioneer Woman's blog points out, most years it opens its doors for hungry diners on December 26. Not this year, though.

That's because this year, December 26 happens to fall on a Sunday and as any Chick-fil-A fan knows, the chicken chain's founders closed their restaurants on Sundays to help their employees find some work-life balance. This year, thanks to Christmas falling on a Saturday, that means a holiday break from cooking up chicken, biscuits, and lemonade.

